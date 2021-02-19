Krishna Dhaba Attack: IGP Kashmir Speaks To Media, Informs All Accused Arrested

A day after the son of the owner of a popular Dhaba named Krishna Dhaba was shot by terrorists from close range, Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar informed on Friday that all the accused of the terror attack have been taken into custody.

Kumar said, "A sensational terror crime was committed on 18 February to create news to scare tourists. Two Bike borne militants came to the sensitive area of Dalgate and fired on the counter of Krishna Dhaba. We zeroed on a bike and with the help of parents, we got the clues. Two were from Pampore, and while tracking, we found that both were in Pahalgam and were brought back. The third one was from Pulwama. We have recovered the weapon of offense and solved the case."

While slamming political activists, the IGP stated, "Some political activists are trying to mislead the people and instigating the people. We will deal with it as per law."

'Aim is to create communal strife'

"All the three were part of terrorist Gazi of south Kashmir and belong to Lashkar face TRF. The aim was to create communal strife. Terrorists are trying psychological operations against the police and have issued threats but we are dealing with it. Militants have seemingly changed tactics and have now started using IEDs more. The police are ready to deal with this changed strategy." he added.

Krishna Dhaba owner's son shot

22-year-old Akash Mehra, son of Krishna Dhaba owner was shot by terrorists on February 18. He was critically wounded in the attack and was immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital, where his condition was stated to be "stable" by the doctors. The local police officials have informed that despite being in a stable condition, the 22-year-old is being monitored by the doctors. According to sources, a banned terror outfit called "Muslim Janbas Force" has claimed responsibility for the attack. This terrorist attack has drawn strong condemnation from the political leaders including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah though neither has attributed it to terrorism. Krishna Dhaba is located near Hotel Lalit, where over 20 foreign envoys were staying overnight for a 2-day trip to J&K. The eatery, which is famous for serving vegetarian food, is located in the Durganag area of the city.



(With Agency Inputs)