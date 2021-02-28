Krishna Dhaba Owner’s Son Succumbs To Wounds Days After Being Shot At By Terrorists In J&K

Son of the owner of popular food joint Krishna Dhaba, succumbed to his wounds after eleven days, at a hospital in Srinagar on Sunday. On February 18, Akash Kumar was shot at by terrorists from a close range and was critically wounded. The officials said Akash (25), a resident of Janipur Jammu, at present Dalgate Srinagar, died at the SMHS hospital at around 3:20 a.m. Akash had a bullet wound on the right side of his lower armpit and abdomen. He was on ventilator for the past 11 days.

READ | Terrorists Attack Srinagar's Famous Krishna Dhaba; Shoot & Injure Owner's 22-year-old Son

All accused arrested

On February 19, the Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar informed that all the accused of the terror attack have been taken into custody. He said that two Bike borne militants came to the sensitive area of Dalgate and fired on the counter of Krishna Dhaba. With the help of the victim's parents, the police got the clues. Two were from Pampore, and both were found in Pahalgam and were brought back. The third one was from Pulwama. The police have recovered the weapon of offence and solved the case.

READ | Krishna Dhaba Attack: IGP Kashmir Speaks To Media, Informs All Accused Arrested

Krishna Dhaba owner's son shot

22-year-old Akash Mehra, son of Krishna Dhaba owner was shot by terrorists on February 18. He was critically wounded in the attack and was immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital, where his condition was stated to be "stable" by the doctors. According to sources, a banned terror outfit called "Muslim Janbas Force" has claimed responsibility for the attack. This terrorist attack had drawn strong condemnation from the political leaders including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah though neither has attributed it to terrorism. Krishna Dhaba is located near Hotel Lalit, where over 20 foreign envoys were staying overnight for a 2-day trip to J&K. The eatery, which is famous for serving vegetarian food, is located in the Durganag area of the city.

READ | Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: PMK To Contest 23 Seats As Part Of AIADMK-led Alliance

READ | BJP Delegation Meets EC, Raises Issue Of 'political Violence' In Poll-bound West Bengal