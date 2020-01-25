KT Rama Rao Thanks People Of Telangana As TRS Nears Big Win In Municipal Polls

As Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party neared to an emphatic win in the Urban Local Body (ULB), Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday expressed gratitude to people of Telangana for reposing their faith in TRS as official trends indicated that the party is heading for victory in the municipal polls that were held three days ago. The polls were organised in 120 municipalities and nine corporations.

While interacting with a news agency KT Rama Rao said, "Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, TRS has won every single election, whether it is Assembly elections, parliamentary elections or local elections. I want to thank the people of Telangana for reposing faith in our honorable leader K Chandrasekhar Rao."

"Out of the 139 municipal bodies that went to polls, we are winning in over 100 of them," Rao added.

KT Rao also took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and thanked the people of Telangana for trusting KCR Garu's leadership.

My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in Sri KCR Garu’s leadership again & giving us a thumping victory in Municipal elections 🙏 🙏🙏



Winning more than 100 plus municipalities out of 120 and all 9 out of 9 municipal corporations is no mean feat 👍 pic.twitter.com/sKIA0D71GU — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 25, 2020

READ | 'Asaduddin Owaisi creating panic on CAA among people in Telangana', says BJP's Dr. Laxman

State EC declares results for 1,282 wards

As per the state's Election Commission, Out of the total 3,535 wards that went to polls across 139 municipal bodies, results have been declared for 1,282 wards.

The TRS has won in 784 wards, while the Congress party emerged as a winner in 243 wards. The BJP emerged victorious in 88 wards. AIMIM has registered victories in 36 wards while Independents have won in 98 wards. Voting for urban local body polls was held on January 22.

READ | Hyderabad horror: KTR refutes NCW chief Rekha Sharma on CM KCR's 'useless statement'

READ | 'Will KCR give citizenship to those behind blasts?': BJP MP questions TRS, Owaisi over CAA

(With inputs from ANI)