The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

KT Rama Rao Thanks People Of Telangana As TRS Nears Big Win In Municipal Polls

General News

TRS party leader KT Rama Rao on Saturday thanked the people of Telangana for trusting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party for victory in municipal polls

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Telangana

As Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party neared to an emphatic win in the Urban Local Body (ULB), Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday expressed gratitude to people of Telangana for reposing their faith in TRS as official trends indicated that the party is heading for victory in the municipal polls that were held three days ago. The polls were organised in 120 municipalities and nine corporations. 

While interacting with a news agency KT Rama Rao said, "Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, TRS has won every single election, whether it is Assembly elections, parliamentary elections or local elections. I want to thank the people of Telangana for reposing faith in our honorable leader K Chandrasekhar Rao."

"Out of the 139 municipal bodies that went to polls, we are winning in over 100 of them," Rao added.

KT Rao also took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and thanked the people of Telangana for trusting KCR Garu's leadership. 

READ | 'Asaduddin Owaisi creating panic on CAA among people in Telangana', says BJP's Dr. Laxman

State EC declares results for 1,282 wards 

As per the state's Election Commission, Out of the total 3,535 wards that went to polls across 139 municipal bodies, results have been declared for 1,282 wards.

The TRS has won in 784 wards, while the Congress party emerged as a winner in 243 wards. The BJP emerged victorious in 88 wards. AIMIM has registered victories in 36 wards while Independents have won in 98 wards. Voting for urban local body polls was held on January 22. 

READ | Hyderabad horror: KTR refutes NCW chief Rekha Sharma on CM KCR's 'useless statement'

READ | 'Will KCR give citizenship to those behind blasts?': BJP MP questions TRS, Owaisi over CAA

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS MAHA GOVT
MOVED BY THE WARMTH: BRAZIL PREZ
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
VVS LAXMAN THANKS PM MODI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA