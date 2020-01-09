'Will KCR Give Citizenship To Those Behind Blasts?': BJP MP Questions TRS, Owaisi Over CAA

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar attacking the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday. The BJP MP questioned whether Rao wanted to grant citizenship to those involved in the blasts that took place in Lumbini Park in Hyderabad a couple of years ago.

"Would KCR want the government to give citizenship to all those who were behind planting the bombs in the Lumbini Park in Hyderabad a few years ago? I want to clarify that BJP would not entertain the conspiracies of Owaisi brothers and KCR family," Kumar said while addressing a huge gathering near the Public Garden.

The Hyderabad bombings refer to the incident in which two bombs exploded almost simultaneously on August 25, 2007, in Hyderabad, Telangana. At least 42 people were reported to have died in the two bombings. According to reports, the banned Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami militant outfit of Bangladesh was suspected to have been behind the serial blasts.

Targets Owaisi

The BJP MP also claimed that Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM is being 'funded by the TRS and some Islamic countries' for creating a ruckus over the CAA law.

"Those who are crying foul over the CAA are funded by Islamic countries. The MIM which is being funded by the TRS and some Islamic countries is trying to create ruckus over the law," he said.

He stated that no such protests erupted in the country after the Ayodhya verdict and the abrogation of Article 370.

Owaisi opposes NRC, NPR

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on January 2, has slammed the Central government over the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Taking to Twitter, referring to illegal immigrants, Owaisi said the "fear-mongering" over "termites" and "outsiders" is not backed by facts.

He added that it's a narrative that would eventually be used to justify laws that discriminate even between Indians. "Common people are already struggling enough, they don't need NPR-NRC to make it worse," he said.

