Karnataka Govt To Stamp All International Passengers With 'home Quarantined Till..' Sign

Amid the increasing spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday decided to stamp all the international passengers arriving at Kempegowda International Airport with 'home quarantined till...' sign using indelible ink. The stamp will be affixed to the backside of the left hand and will identify those who have been asked to be quarantined for 14 days.

Karnataka: 'Home quarantine' stamping with indelible ink for international passengers has started at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The stamp indicates last day of quarantine. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/R84nnHSfPX — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Earlier on March 18, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired an emergency meeting on the Coronavirus outbreak and a slew of measures were announced to battle the pandemic. During the meeting, the government decided to put all international passengers on mandatory quarantine for 14 days. They are to be accommodated in private hotels near the airport, resorts, government bungalows and government colleges in and around Devanahalli.

The partial shutdown that was announced a few days ago will continue till March 31, the cabinet decided. No political meetings/rallies or gatherings allowed and entry of the general public to the state secretariat, Vidhana Soudha, has been banned.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Thursday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 166 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centers.

