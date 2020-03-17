Karnataka Doctor Who Treated 76-year-old Deceased COVID-19 Patient Tests Positive

Kalburgi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B on Tuesday informed that the 63-year-old doctor who was tending to the 76-year-old man who lost his life due to the COVID-19 has tested positive. So far, 10 positive cases and one death have been reported in Karnataka. With 39 cases reported, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in the country. According to official numbers, 126 people have been tested positive across the country till now.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Friday, had announced that all malls, cinema halls, pubs, marriages and other large gatherings in the State have been banned for the next week. The Chief Minister had invoked relevant sections of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to subdue the outbreak of Covid-19 in the State on Wednesday, as per reports. Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (Central Act of 1897) reportedly allows the state government to announce special temporary measures to be observed by the public.

Third death due to COVID-19 in India

A 64-year-old man who was tested positive of Coronavirus in Mumbai passed away on Monday at Kasturba Hospital, confirmed BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. As per sources, the deceased was tested positive after returning from Dubai. Earlier, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi, making this the third Coronavirus death in India.

Coronavirus crisis

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to 125, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 182,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 7,174 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

(With ANI Inputs)