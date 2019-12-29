Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Pays Tribute To Pejawar Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji

Spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday paid tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami and tweeted that he led the life of an ideal Sanyasi, combining spirituality with social service. Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.

Pujya Pejawar Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji led the life of an ideal sanyasi, combining spirituality with social service. He inaugurated our Art of Living movement in 1981 & always encouraged spirituality beyond caste & religion. — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) December 29, 2019

The spiritual leader also said that Teertha Swami was constantly in touch with him throughout the Ayodhya effort and further hailed his wisdom and simplicity.

He was constantly in touch with me throughout the Ayodhya effort. His deep wisdom, simplicity & sincere efforts to uplift the common man were unparalleled. — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) December 29, 2019

Swamiji has also been closely associated with all the Sarsanghachalaks of RSS right from Guruji Golwalkar. He had recently met present RSS chief, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat in Udupi.

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Pay Tribute

The Prime Minister also said that Swami Vishwesha Teertha was a powerhouse of service and spirituality. He addded that he considers himself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from him. He recalled his recent meeting with Swami Vishwesha Teertha and extended condolences to his followers.

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his tributes to Swami Vishwesha Teertha. Taking to Twitter, he said that he is deeply pained to learn about his demise.

Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels. pic.twitter.com/K25CQx6wwG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 29, 2019

