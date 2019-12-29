The Debate
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Pays Tribute To Pejawar Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji

General News

Paying his tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami, spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday said that he led the life of an ideal Sanyasi.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sri Sri

Spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday paid tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami and tweeted that he led the life of an ideal Sanyasi, combining spirituality with social service. Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since. 

The spiritual leader also said that Teertha Swami was constantly in touch with him throughout the Ayodhya effort and further hailed his wisdom and simplicity. 

Swamiji has also been closely associated with all the Sarsanghachalaks of RSS right from Guruji Golwalkar. He had recently met present RSS chief, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat in Udupi. 

READ: Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away; PM Modi, HM Amit Shah pay tribute

READ: Karnataka CM visits ailing Pejavara seer

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Pay Tribute

The Prime Minister also said that Swami Vishwesha Teertha was a powerhouse of service and spirituality. He addded that he considers himself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from him. He recalled his recent meeting with Swami Vishwesha Teertha and extended condolences to his followers. 

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his tributes to Swami Vishwesha Teertha. Taking to Twitter, he said that he is deeply pained to learn about his demise.

READ: Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away, 3-day mourning period announced

READ: Yediyurappa announces compensation for CAA protest victims' kin, to be given after inquiry

 

Published:
COMMENT
