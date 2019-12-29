LK Advani Pays Tribute As Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Passes Away

BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani on Sunday said that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Vishwesha Teertha Swami of the Sri Pejavar Mutt. "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejavar Matha. Pejavar Swamiji was a highly admired and respected spiritual leader who relentlessly worked towards the service and welfare of humanity," he said in a statement.

'I always admired the person that he was'

"I feel blessed to have known Swamiji for many years and met him last when he very kindly visited me at my home in Delhi sometime back. In my long association with him, apart from his numerous achievements and contributions as a spiritual leader, I always admired the person that he was- an embodiment of kindness, compassion, and humility," said Advani.

Advani said his simplicity and austere living were other stellar qualities that always inspired him. "Pejawar Swamiji's lifelong selfless service to society will continue to inspire and guide us for years to come. My respectful homage to the departed soul. Om Shanti," he said.

PM Modi pays tribute

Paying his tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is the guiding light who remains in the heart of lakhs of people. Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since. Acting upon his wish, the seer was shifted to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and the treatment was supposed to continue there.

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also condoled the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami. "May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

