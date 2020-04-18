'Kudos To All Those Ensuring India's Energy Needs Are Met,' PM Modi Hails LPG Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised all the LPG personnel working tirelessly to provide petroleum gas to families across India during the period of COVID-19 lockdown. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said kudos to the workers ensuring that the country’s energy needs are met even during the crisis.

Kudos to all those working round the clock, across the nation, to ensure India’s energy needs are met. https://t.co/52SxN97j6n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020

Union Minister lauds LPG workers

PM Modi’s tweet was in response to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan’s message on Twitter, thanking all the LPG delivery workers working round the clock amid nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic.

“Today, through video conferencing, we interacted with our LPG delivery personnel working across the country and appreciated and thanked them for their tireless efforts to meet the energy needs of 130 crore countrymen at this point of time,” read Dharmendra Pradhan’s tweet in Hindi.

