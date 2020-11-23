'Kumbh Mela To Be Held In Haridwar In 'divine Form' Despite COVID-19': Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the Kumbh Mela will be held in its 'divine form' at Haridwar in 2021 despite COVID-19 pandemic. Preparations for the 2021 Kumbh Mela are currently underway in the state and Rawat held a meeting with office-bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) to discuss the preparations on Sunday. The 2021 Kumbh Mela is scheduled to commence on January 14 in Haridwar.

Informing that the Kumbh Mela work is being reviewed regularly, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The extent of the Kumbh Mela will depend on the status of the COVID-19 at that time. The suggestions of the ABAP and the religious fraternity will also be taken in the decisions, which will be taken according to the prevailing situation. The efforts of the state government will be aimed at ensuring that the devotees do not face any inconvenience."

Kumbh Mela 2021

As per an official release from the Uttarakhand CM's office, Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik stated that arrangements for the Kumbh Mela will be well planned to ensure that the tourists and devotee do not face any problems. He further informed that it is expected that about 35 to 50 lakh people will take a holy dip in the Ganga river every day during the 2021 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. On the other hand, the ABAP head, Mahant Narendra Giri stated that the body will cooperate with the Uttarakhand government to ensure that the Kumbh Mela is organised successfully.

Speaking about the work and arrangements being made, Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat informed that the work will be completed by December 15. Speaking further, he said, "Departmental secretaries have been directed to monitor the works under progress consistently. Chief secretary has also been directed to review the situation in 15 days. Work on nine new ghats (river banks), eight bridges and roads being built for the Kumbh Mela is nearing completion. Special focus is on cleanliness. Works are also being done consistently on drinking water facilitation, parking facility and removal of encroachments."

(With inputs from ANI)