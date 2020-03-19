Bhuj Period-shame Case: Kutch University Issues Show-cause Notice To Institute

In a significant development, a show-cause notice has been issued to the Sahjanand Girls Institute in connection with the February 14 incident. Around 68 girls of Bhuj district in Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute were made to strip by their principal to prove they were not menstruating. This was all done to make sure that the 'menstruating women' did not go to the temple.

Darshna Dholakia, Vice-Chancellor of Kutch University apprised about the development and said, "We have issued a show-cause notice, asking why their recognition should not be revoked."

Last month, a total of four persons, including the principal, were sent to two-day police custody in connection with the incident. The others sent to remand included the coordinator, supervisor and a lady peon of the institute. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also assured that the government has taken strict action and had stated that FIR has been lodged and a police complaint has been filed.

SIT was formed to probe the incident

Following the abhorrent incident, Kutch Police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. An FIR against the principal, warden and two hostel supervisors was registered by the parents for outraging the modesty of the girls. Prior to that, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken cognisance of a media report of the incident.

In a big revelation, the NCW panel was also informed that during the admission process that the girls had to give their consent that they will not have their meals in the dining hall and will not be allowed to sleep on their beds and will sleep on the floor during their menstruation period. The team was told that the girls did not have any problem with such practice but were aggrieved by the manner in which they were stripped to check their menstruation.

Dr. Rajul L Desai had informed the girls about One Stop Centre, 181 Women Helpline and various legal rights of girls and women.

