Bhuj Period-shaming Even Ghastlier, NCW Finds: Menstruating Girls Denied Beds, Dining Hall

A committee formed by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday held a meeting with the institute administration and the girls of the hostel, who were forced to undergo strip tests to ascertain if they were menstruating. Led by Dr. Rajul L Desai, Member, NCW, the committee also includes Advocate Malshree Gadhvi.

The inquiry team was informed that the administration of Bhuj's Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute was unaware of such a practice being followed in the hostel. The three female staff responsible for the incident have been suspended. The NCW team also spoke to 44 out of the 68 girls that were made to go through the horrible ordeal.

NCW Inquiry Team led by Member Dr. Rajul L. Desai, along with Advocate Malshree Gadhvi (DLSA) visited the Sahjanand Girls Institute at Bhuj today to discuss the incident of 'Strip Test'. Three Females held responsible are suspended by the Administration. pic.twitter.com/NtWi9OIO8m — NCW (@NCWIndia) February 16, 2020

Ghastly consent form

In a big revelation, the NCW panel was informed that during the admission process that the girls had to give their consent that they will not have their meals in the dining hall and will not be allowed to sleep on their beds and will sleep on the floor during their menstruation period. The team was told that the girls did not have any problem with such practice but were aggrieved by the manner in which they were stripped to check their menstruation.

Dr Rajul L Desai informed the girls about One Stop Centre, 181 Women Helpline and various legal rights of girls and women.

Kutch Police forms SIT

Following the abhorrent incident in the institute, Kutch Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. An FIR against the principal, warden and two hostel supervisors has already been registered by the parents for outraging the modesty of the girls. The police

Gujarat CM breaks silence

Almost 36 hours after the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was finally forced to break his silence over it. Republic TV confronted Rupani on Saturday while he was getting into his car. After the reporter followed him as he and his security made their way to the convoy, the CM finally responded after having taken his seat. He said, "The government has taken strict action. An FIR has been lodged and a police complaint has been filed. We have taken the strictest action possible.

(With inputs from ANI) (Photo: Twitter/@NCWIndia)

