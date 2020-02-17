NCW Chief Concludes Bhuj Principal's Sacking Only Option As More Period-shaming Emerges

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma took to Twitter on Monday, February 17, and cited an inquiry conducted by an NCW team in the Bhuj college period-shaming case. She revealed shocking facts about the case and said that the girls living the hostel had to consent to not eating food in the mess and not sleep on beds during their periods. Rekha Sharma further said that all the college staffers should be sacked for this including the principal of the college.

Rekha Sharma reveals shocking facts

Read: Bhuj College Period-shame Case: SIT formed to probe incident

NCW Inquiry Team led by Member Dr. Rajul L. Desai, along with Advocate Malshree Gadhvi (DLSA) visited the Sahjanand Girls Institute at Bhuj today to discuss the incident of 'Strip Test'. Three Females held responsible are suspended by the Administration. pic.twitter.com/NtWi9OIO8m — NCW (@NCWIndia) February 16, 2020

SIT formed to probe the incident

Following the abhorrent incident in a college in Gujarat's Bhuj district, Kutch Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Around 68 girls of Bhuj district in Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute were made to strip by their principal to prove whether they were menstruating. This was all done to make sure that the 'menstruating women' did not go to the temple.

Read: Bhuj College Period-shame case: FIR lodged against principal, warden & supervisors

An FIR against the principal, warden and two hostel supervisors has already been registered by the parents for outraging the modesty of the girls. Earlier on Friday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken cognisance of a media report of the incident.

Read: Gujarat cops apprise about legal investigation in Bhuj College Period-shame case

Gujarat CM breaks silence

Almost 36 hours after the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was finally forced to break his silence over the incident. Republic TV confronted the Gujarat Chief Minister on Saturday while he was getting into his car.

After Republic TV reporter followed him as he and his security made their way to the convoy, the Chief Minister finally responded after having taken his seat. He said, "The government has taken strict action. An FIR has been lodged and a police complaint has been filed. We have taken the strictest action possible."

Read: "People Turned Up To Visit Him And Chant Modi Slogans," Says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Rebutting Congress' Demand For EC Ban Against PM Narendra Modi's Post-voting Interaction