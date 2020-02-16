Bhuj College Period-shame Case: SIT Formed To Probe Incident

Following the abhorrent incident in a college in Gujarat's Bhuj district, Kutch Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Around 68 girls of Bhuj district in Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute were made to strip by their principal to prove whether they were menstruating. Adding to the misery, this was all done to make sure that the 'menstruating women' did not go to the temple.

An FIR against the principal, warden and two hostel supervisors has already been registered by the parents for outraging the modesty of the girls. Earlier on Friday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken cognisance of a media report of the incident.

"The Commission is disturbed by the report of this incident at Sahjanand Girls' Institute in Bhuj, Gujarat. The report also states that the Kutch University authorities have taken the matter for internal query and based on the finding they would take further actions," read a statement from the NCW."

"NCW will set up an inquiry team and visit the girls at the institute hostel, to speak and inquire about the incident. NCW has also appraised the Kutch University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Darshna Dholakia and Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha to look into the matter thoroughly and report to the Commission at the earliest on their action taken reports to date," said the statement.

Gujarat CM breaks silence

Almost 36 hours after the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was finally forced to break his silence over it. Republic TV confronted the Gujarat Chief Minister on Saturday while he was getting into his car.

After Republic TV reporter followed him as he and his security made their way to the convoy, the Chief Minister finally responded after having taken his seat. He said, "The government has taken strict action. An FIR has been lodged and a police complaint has been filed. We have taken the strictest action possible."

Hollow statements

The trustee of the college went on to give hollow statements about the incident and put the onus on the hostel staff for such acts. "We make sure that girls get equal opportunity and get to study. We condemn what happened and our authorities will look deeply into it and make sure that whoever is responsible is punished," said Pravin Pindoria, trustee of the college.

