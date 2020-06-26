LAC Faceoff: How China Is On A Backfoot

As India and China continue talks over disengagement at the LAC, the Chinese government is increasingly facing flak from countries across the world for its aggressive actions. Here are a few reasons why China is on the back foot.

China on the backfoot

US Designates Chinese Media Houses as Foreign Missions: On 23 June, US administration designated four more Chinese media organizations -- China Central Television, China News Service, People's Daily and the Global Times as foreign diplomatic missions claiming that they have been under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. In February 2020, US designated Xinhua, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily and People's Daily as foreign missions.

Japan Changed Status of Senkakus Islands: On 22 June China hurriedly sent coast guard ships to Senkakus islands, which it claims as its own, after Japan passed a bill changing its administrative status.

China Hold Back on Casualty Figure Announcement: Videos of parents of Chinese soldiers killed in the Galwan clashes collecting ashes from the airport have been doing rounds on social media as China stripped them off due funeral and gun salute.

Afraid of US Backing India: A Chinese mouthpiece published articles claiming “India should be cautious about West instigation” at a time when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned China for escalated tensions with India by calling the Communist Party of China as a “rogue actor”.

Fretting Over Taiwan-India Relations: China has violated Taiwan’s airspace eight times in the last two weeks, as Taiwan offered support to India over the LAC clashes.

Getting Called Out For Uighur Muslims: On 17 June, US President Donald Trump signed a bill condemning Chinese concentration camps for the Uighur Muslims.

G7 Called Out China For Hong Kong Security Bill: On 17 June, G7 issued a statement expressing concern about China’s plans to impose new security laws in Hong Kong. UK has also threatened to use UK human rights laws to sanction Chinese officials if the legislation is passed.

