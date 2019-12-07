Lalu Prasad Yadav Sums Up Dy CM Sushil Modi's Ignorance On 5-year-old's Rape In One Word

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Bihar expressed his condemnation towards Sushil Modi, as the Deputy CM of Bihar evaded questions pertaining to the heinous rape of a 5-year-old in Darbhanga district. Visuals showed Sushil Modi blatantly walking away when asked about the rape.

In retaliation, Lalu Prasad Yadav, shared the video clip of the Deputy CM refusing to answer queries with a suggestive caption — "Sush-ill Modi."

Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi slammed the Nitin Kumar-led Bihar government over the rape case. She said. She has called them "shameless, helpless, and cowards." She also said that this is the government of "Save the rapist, increase the rape." Reacting to the brutal act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar has become the 'rape state.' He further added that after Buxar, Samastipur, Gopalganj, now Darbhanga had been added to the list. He alleged that rapists' morale is at sky-high levels as the Muzaffarpur child gang rapists were protected by the government.

Darbhanga rape case

A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver who beckoned her to accompany him for a joyride and dumped her at a secluded spot, battered and bruised, police said here on Saturday. The incident took place in Kharua More locality of Sadar police station area late Friday night and the girl, who fell unconscious following the sexual assault, was undergoing treatment at a hospital while the accused has been arrested, said Babu Ram, Senior Superintendent of Police.

He said the girl was playing along with another three-year-old close to the place where the three-wheeler was parked and then they got onto the vehicle. Sahni started the vehicle, telling the girls that he would take them for a joyride but soon dropped the three-year-old at a nearby spot before raping the survivor at a secluded place, the officer said. The incident, coming close on the heels of charred bodies of unidentified woman, dumped after suspected rape and murder, being recovered in Buxar and Samastipur districts earlier this week, sparked outrage.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the family of the little girl demanded the accused to be shot dead. A family member said, "We want him to be shot. Nothing else."

