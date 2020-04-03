The Debate
RJD Plays With Words On PM Modi's '9pm- 9mins' Appeal; Tej Pratap Says 'can Light Lantern'

General News

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter on Friday and in an obvious reference to his party symbol, he wrote - 'people can light lantern too' on PM's appeal

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tej Pratap Yadav

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to light a candle for 9 minutes on 9 PM, as a symbol that India is fighting Coronavirus unitedly, it seems RJD has taken the opportunity for an appropriate wordplay. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter on Friday and in an obvious reference to his party symbol, he wrote - 'people can light lantern too.' Once ruling the state with 'lantern', Lalu Prasad Yadav's party failed to win any seat in the Lok Sabha elections last year. However, the party, in the absence of Lalu, has been slamming Bihar's Nitish Kumar government - in a deliberate attempt to gather favour ahead of the assembly polls in the state later this year.  

Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, there are 2088 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 56 others have succumbed. In Bihar, there are 29 confirmed cases, while one has died, three have recovered, as per PTI report.

Kolkata Police sings popular Bengali song giving catchy COVID awareness twist to lyrics

PM's message

Sharing a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light a candle on Sunday as a symbol that India is united in the fight against Coronavirus. "On April 5, Sunday, at 9 PM, I want 9 minutes of yours. Switch off the lights, come out in your balcony, and light a candle, torch, diya, etc. Switch off the lights of your house and light a candle so that we can feel the enlightenment and we may feel that we are not lonely. I also request people to not go out while doing this. Do not cross the Laxman Rekha of social distancing. This is the precaution for Coronavirus. You are not alone, we are not alone," PM said.

BJP & Congress in war of words over PM Modi's '9pm-9mins' Covid appeal; Patra blasts Sibal

First Published:
COMMENT
