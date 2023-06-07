Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Government Assures Full Probe By June 15 To Wrestlers

India News LIVE updates: Central government on Wednesday announced hike on minimum support price (MSP) for crops by 10.5%. Fresh clashes erupted in Maharashtra between two groups in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over offensive WhatsApp status on June 7.

Piyush Gupta
India latest news
23:43 IST, June 7th 2023
23:38 IST, June 7th 2023
Rescue operation underway by Army & NDRF to rescue a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell 
20:45 IST, June 7th 2023
Uttar Pradesh Special DG, Law & Order Prashant Kumar briefs media on Lucknow civil court shooting

At around 3:55 pm today, gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was on the way to be presented before Lucknow Civil Court. As soon as he reached the court, a person, dressed as a lawyer opened fire on him after which Jeeva, 2 police constables and a 1.5-year-old girl were injured. Sanjeev alias Jiva died during treatment. Both police constable and the girl are stable and are undergoing treatment. The person who opened fire has been arrested on the spot: Uttar Pradesh Special DG, Law & Order Prashant Kumar

20:31 IST, June 7th 2023
Coromandel Express, one of the trains involved in Odisha train accident, reaches Balasore railway station
19:29 IST, June 7th 2023
Mahasamund Police recovered contraband weighing around 500 kilograms, worth Rs 1.25 crore
19:00 IST, June 7th 2023
Opposition parties to meet on June 23: JDU Chief, Lalan Singh
18:24 IST, June 7th 2023
Anurag Thakur says investigation will be done by June 15

 

Investigation will be done by 15 June and WFI election will be held on June 30th: Union Minister Anurag Thakur post meeting.

18:20 IST, June 7th 2023
Anurag Thakur briefs media after talks with wrestlers

After meeting wrestlers, the Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, said that, "I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June,"

18:00 IST, June 7th 2023
Bajrang Punia assures no protests until June 15

We had a discussion on some issues with Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Police investigation should be completed by 15th June and the minister has requested us not to hold protests until then: Bajrang Punia

17:53 IST, June 7th 2023
Wrestlers draw five demands with the government

1-- Appoint woman as WFI Chief

2 -- No one related to Brij Bhushan should be included in WFI

3 -- Cases to be withdrawn registered against wrestlers

4 -- Impartial election

5 -- Brij Bhushan should be arrested

17:26 IST, June 7th 2023
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav releases statement after meeting Delhi CM Kejriwal

Lucknow: The ordinance is anti-democratic. I want to assure CM Arvind Kejriwal that Samajwadi Party is with you and will support you: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

17:06 IST, June 7th 2023
Scuffle breaks out outside courtroom after gangster Jiva killed in court. Cops injured during shootout in court complex
17:02 IST, June 7th 2023
DDC Kumar Anurag on the repair work of the under-construction Aguni-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar
16:33 IST, June 7th 2023
Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeewa shot dead inside court premises

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeewa was shot dead inside court premises in Lucknow court.

16:16 IST, June 7th 2023
Delhi CM Kejriwal meets SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow
15:47 IST, June 7th 2023
2-year-old baby who fell into borewell on Tuesday rescued after 18 hours.
15:34 IST, June 7th 2023
Kolhapur Clashes: Republic accesses FIR copy; 5 people detained

Two accused has been named in the FIR and five people have been arrested in Kolhapur as of now.

15:26 IST, June 7th 2023
Coromandel Express from West Bengal's Shalimar to undertake the journey to Tamil Nadu's Chennai for the first time after the June 2 three-train accident

 

14:45 IST, June 7th 2023
Congress in damage control mode: Pilot to meet Rahul Gandhi on June 9

Amid speculation of Sachin Pilot leaving Congress, Congress has now gone into damage control mode to keep Pilot intact. Sachin Pilot is expected to meet Rahul Gandhi tomorrow, June 9.

14:29 IST, June 7th 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening (June 6). The cyclone has been named 'Biparjoy,' by Bangladesh. According to the weather report, the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as 'Biporjoy') remained practically stationary in the early hours of June 7 over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and centred at over the region about 900 km west-southwest of Goa, 1020 km southwest of Mumbai, 1090 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1380 km south of Karachi.

14:17 IST, June 7th 2023
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses media post Cabinet meet

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting. In his address, Goyal highlights all the key decisions taken by the Centre for Farmers and the Agriculture Sector.

14:07 IST, June 7th 2023
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to begin poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh from June 12

 

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to kickstart the poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh from June 12. She will address a rally in Jabalpur district on June 12, 2023.

13:49 IST, June 7th 2023
Rajouri: Two Army jawans injured in Manjakote area

Two Army jawans injured in Manjakote area of Rajouri. Prima facia seems to be accidental fire. Army and Police ascertaining cause. Further details awaited. 

13:39 IST, June 7th 2023
Kolhapur clashes: Maharashtra CM Shinde speaks on issues, says situation under control

Speaking on the Kolhapur clashes, Maharashtra Chief Ministrer Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, June 7 stated that "It is the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and clam. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty." 

 

 

13:32 IST, June 7th 2023
Mumbai shocker: Victim's father demands justice and appeals govt to take strict action against Hostel adminstration

 

13:04 IST, June 7th 2023
Air India sends flight to take passengers stranded in Russia to San Francisco

After an Air India flight from Delhi bound for San Francisco made an emergency landing in Magadan, Russia on Tuesday due to an engine snag, the flight carrier issued a statement saying it will run an alternate flight Wednesday to fly its passengers from the Magadan Airport. A total of 216 passengers and 16 crew members were on the San Francisco-bound flight. "(After landing) we engaged with local authorities at GDX, who extended all cooperation and support upon the flight's arrival at GDX," Air India said. Following the emergency landing, Air India provided all passengers and crew accomodation facilities in Magadan.     

13:00 IST, June 7th 2023
Mumbai: College student found dead in hostel room, police suspect rape & murder

A college student was found dead in a hostel room in Mumbai. Police are suspecting rape and murder, per the sources. An investigation into the case has been launched, and Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has assured strict action.

12:50 IST, June 7th 2023
Fresh clashes erupt between two groups in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Fresh clashes erupted between two groups in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over offensive WhatsApp status on June 7, Wednesday. The communal tension in the area went so high that authorities were forced to call for a complete shutdown on Wednesday. According to the information received, the conflict that soon took a violent turn occurred after youths belonging to Kolhapur's Sadar Bazar and Akbar Mohalla posted offensive statuses on their mobile phones.

12:41 IST, June 7th 2023
Farooq Abdullah meets JDS Chief HD Deve Gowda

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, met  Janata Dal (Secular), JDS party Chief HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

 

12:29 IST, June 7th 2023
Wrestlers-government meeting underway

The meeting between Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and protesting wrestlers is underway. Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik are part of the key meeting that has been held to discuss their grievance against the WFI chief, who has been accused of sexually harassing female athletes.

