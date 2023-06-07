India News LIVE: Government Assures Full Probe By June 15 To Wrestlers

Quick links:
#WATCH | Rescue operation underway by Army & NDRF to rescue a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing in the field in Mungaoli village of Sehore district yesterday#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/HEPsDsYYG2— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2023
At around 3:55 pm today, gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was on the way to be presented before Lucknow Civil Court. As soon as he reached the court, a person, dressed as a lawyer opened fire on him after which Jeeva, 2 police constables and a 1.5-year-old girl were injured. Sanjeev alias Jiva died during treatment. Both police constable and the girl are stable and are undergoing treatment. The person who opened fire has been arrested on the spot: Uttar Pradesh Special DG, Law & Order Prashant Kumar
#WATCH | Coromandel Express, one of the trains involved in a triple collision in Odisha's Balasore, reaches Balasore railway station pic.twitter.com/uLi2Lkw4FH— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023
#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Mahasamund Police arrested two persons who were allegedly indulged in Cannabis peddling and recovered contraband weighing around 500 kilograms, worth Rs 1.25 crore: Dharmendra Singh, SP, Mahasamund pic.twitter.com/INSkcMJBJ8— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2023
#WATCH | ..."The opposition meeting will be held on 23rd June, in Patna. All opposition parties have agreed to this... Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Uddhav Thackeray, NCP… pic.twitter.com/qk4fMhGILt— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023
Investigation will be done by 15 June and WFI election will be held on June 30th: Union Minister Anurag Thakur post meeting.
After meeting wrestlers, the Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, said that, "I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June,"
We had a discussion on some issues with Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Police investigation should be completed by 15th June and the minister has requested us not to hold protests until then: Bajrang Punia
1-- Appoint woman as WFI Chief
2 -- No one related to Brij Bhushan should be included in WFI
3 -- Cases to be withdrawn registered against wrestlers
4 -- Impartial election
5 -- Brij Bhushan should be arrested
Lucknow: The ordinance is anti-democratic. I want to assure CM Arvind Kejriwal that Samajwadi Party is with you and will support you: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi
#WATCH | Lucknow: The ordinance is anti-democratic. I want to assure CM Arvind Kejriwal that Samajwadi Party is with you and will support you: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi pic.twitter.com/h8rMnD28H6— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2023
#WATCH |... "Our job here as a part of disaster management is to ensure that no one is harmed during the removal of debris. As a precautionary measure, we have made an announcement and also put up barricades...": DDC Kumar Anurag on the repair work of the under-construction… pic.twitter.com/wE92kV2Mm5— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023
Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeewa was shot dead inside court premises in Lucknow court.
#WATCH | Delhi CM & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal meets Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2023
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders
are also present. pic.twitter.com/EawFh3a7dQ
Two accused has been named in the FIR and five people have been arrested in Kolhapur as of now.
#WATCH | Coromandel Express from West Bengal's Shalimar to undertake the journey to Tamil Nadu's Chennai for the first time after the June 2 three-train accident in Odisha pic.twitter.com/5dLKMEUBms— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023
Amid speculation of Sachin Pilot leaving Congress, Congress has now gone into damage control mode to keep Pilot intact. Sachin Pilot is expected to meet Rahul Gandhi tomorrow, June 9.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening (June 6). The cyclone has been named 'Biparjoy,' by Bangladesh. According to the weather report, the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as 'Biporjoy') remained practically stationary in the early hours of June 7 over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and centred at over the region about 900 km west-southwest of Goa, 1020 km southwest of Mumbai, 1090 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1380 km south of Karachi.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting. In his address, Goyal highlights all the key decisions taken by the Centre for Farmers and the Agriculture Sector.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to kickstart the poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh from June 12. She will address a rally in Jabalpur district on June 12, 2023.
Two Army jawans injured in Manjakote area of Rajouri. Prima facia seems to be accidental fire. Army and Police ascertaining cause. Further details awaited.
Speaking on the Kolhapur clashes, Maharashtra Chief Ministrer Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, June 7 stated that "It is the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and clam. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty."
After an Air India flight from Delhi bound for San Francisco made an emergency landing in Magadan, Russia on Tuesday due to an engine snag, the flight carrier issued a statement saying it will run an alternate flight Wednesday to fly its passengers from the Magadan Airport. A total of 216 passengers and 16 crew members were on the San Francisco-bound flight. "(After landing) we engaged with local authorities at GDX, who extended all cooperation and support upon the flight's arrival at GDX," Air India said. Following the emergency landing, Air India provided all passengers and crew accomodation facilities in Magadan.
A college student was found dead in a hostel room in Mumbai. Police are suspecting rape and murder, per the sources. An investigation into the case has been launched, and Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has assured strict action.
Fresh clashes erupted between two groups in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over offensive WhatsApp status on June 7, Wednesday. The communal tension in the area went so high that authorities were forced to call for a complete shutdown on Wednesday. According to the information received, the conflict that soon took a violent turn occurred after youths belonging to Kolhapur's Sadar Bazar and Akbar Mohalla posted offensive statuses on their mobile phones.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, met Janata Dal (Secular), JDS party Chief HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday in Bengaluru.
The meeting between Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and protesting wrestlers is underway. Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik are part of the key meeting that has been held to discuss their grievance against the WFI chief, who has been accused of sexually harassing female athletes.