Latest News: Academics Back NEET/JEE; NCB To Summon Rhea; NZ Mosque Shooter Sentenced

Over 100 academics write to PM Modi in NEET-JEE row

As the Central government continues to face criticism from the Opposition for conducting JEE Mains and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students. The academicians in their letter said, "Some are trying to play with future of students to propel their own political agenda. Youths and students are the future of the nation but in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too. There are a lot of apprehensions about admission and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest."

Read full story: In NEET-JEE Row, Over 100 Academics Write To PM Modi Backing Centre Conducting Key Exams

Sushant's family lambasts news channel for giving platform to Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has condemned a television news channel for giving a platform to accused Rhea Chakraborty. Hours after the channel started promoting their interview with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in SSR case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and said it would be an “utter disgrace” to the people of India should the interview air on a national platform.

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Read full story: Sushant's Family Lambasts News Channel For Giving Platform To Rhea, Calls It A 'disgrace'

NCB to summon Rhea Chakraborty over drug cartel angle in SSR case

In the latest quickfire development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty first as it enters the fray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, investigating Rhea's use and deals in narcotic substances. Sources have revealed to Republic TV that an NCB team led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra will be supervising the case and is expected to reach Mumbai on Friday. Sources also added that officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to all people related to this.

Read full story: NCB To Summon Rhea Chakraborty First As Shocking Drug Cartel Angle Emerges In Sushant Case

Congress constitutes 5-member body to decide party's stance

Gearing up for the parliament's monsoon session, Congress on Wednesday, constituted a 5-member committee to discuss and formulate the Party’s stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Centre. The committee convened by Jairam Ramesh, includes P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Dr Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi. The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence on September 14 and conclude on October 1.

Read full story: Congress Constitutes 5-member Body To Decide Party's Stance On Centre's Ordinances

NZ Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

The white supremacist Australian national, Brenton Harrison Tarrant who killed 51 people at two New Zealand mosques was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge imposed the maximum available sentence on the 29-year-old, the first time the sentence has been imposed in New Zealand. Judge Cameron Mander reportedly said that Tarrant's crimes were so cruel that a lifetime in jail could not begin to atone for them. As the multiple-day sentencing ended, the judge said March 2019 attacks had caused enormous loss and hurt and stemmed from a warped and malignant ideology.

Read full story: New Zealand Mosque Shooter Sentenced To Life Without Parole

China fires ‘aircraft-carrier killer’ missile in South China Sea

China is reported to have launched two missiles into the South China Sea as a warning to the United States on Wednesday, August 26. The move comes a day after the United States sent its U-2 spy plane in a no-fly zone while the Communist state was conducting the live-fire drill. According to South China Morning Post reports, one of the two missiles that China fired on Wednesday was "aircraft carrier killer".

Read full story: China Fires ‘aircraft-carrier Killer’ Missile In South China Sea To Warn US: Reports