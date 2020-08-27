Sushant's Family Lambasts News Channel For Giving Platform To Rhea, Calls It A 'disgrace'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has expressed outrage at a television news channel giving a platform to accused Rhea Chakraborty. Hours after the channel started promoting their interview with Accused No.1 Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and said it would be an “utter disgrace” to the people of India should the interview air on a national platform.

Naming the news channel that has been promoting an interview with Rhea Chakrabarty, Shweta said that it will be a “slap on the face of 130 crore Indians” who are fighting for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Shweta also used her Twitter account to make an appeal to the Central Government that the prime accused in Sushant’s death case should not be permitted to do “publicity stunts”.

Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Sushant's sister, Shweta, has demanded the custodial interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty and requested the 'extended family' of SSR to block the aforementioned interview. "The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview," she said in a series of tweets.

The controversy about Accused Number 1 Rhea Chakrabarty being given a platform on a national news channel comes even before her potential summons and potential appearance before the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Three central agencies have now registered cases owing to multiple grievous angles including the narcotics-dealing coming to light and Sushant's housemates making a startling confession to the CBI that blows the lid off the events that took place in the lead-up to SSR's death on June 14.

Sushant's sister also remarked on Republic's most explosive newsbreak - that the day Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home, a team of IT experts visited the house and emptied Sushant's digital equipment and devices of all their data. In a first major confession on Wednesday, sources had told Republic TV that Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda have confessed to the CBI that eight hard-disks worth of data were cleaned out by the mystery group within the 24-hour-period that Disha Salian died and Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home.

Why are we still waiting to take the criminals under custody?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR #JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/yGkXRHu24R — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Probe in Sushant death case

The ED and the CBI have been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, while the NCB has also now entered the fray and will be dispatching a 4-member team to Mumbai on Friday. On Thursday itself, NCB sources told Republic that Rhea will be the first to be summoned.

Earlier, the ED had apprised the CBI of the narcotics link. The ED is the only agency to have interrogated Rhea Chakraborty so far. Details of the ED interrogation were handed to the CBI and the NCB, while the former is also awaiting a review of Sushant's autopsy and associated processes from the AIIMS forensic panel. The AIIMS panel has recommended the consideration of a homicide angle.

Meanwhile, the CBI has pointed out technical lapses by the Mumbai Police in the case investigation. Sandip Ssingh, whose involvement has come under the spotlight, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night. Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda are also under the scanner of the agencies.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs. NCB DG Rakesh Asthana spoke to Republic TV and said that the agency will look into the drug supply, conspiracy and syndicate network.

