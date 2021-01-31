Latest News: BJP Leaders Rush To Matua Bastion; Bihar CM Condemns Red Fort Violence

Here are top stories this Sunday morning

Israeli-populated areas of Himachal put on alert after Delhi blast

The Himachal Pradesh Police has sounded an alert and intensified patrolling in Israeli-dominant areas of the state in wake of the minor IED blast that took place near the Israel embassy in New Delhi on Friday. The cops have beefed up security in areas including Mcleodganj and Dharamkot, due to the large number of Israeli tourists visiting the region.

Speaking on the development, SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan, Himachal Pradesh said, "After the blast in Delhi, patrolling has been intensified 24x7 in Israeli-populated regions including Mcleodganj and Dharamkot. The Mcleodganj police station has been put on alert to cope with any situation if it arises. The security personnel that carry out mobile patrolling across the state have been instructed to increase surveillance in the said regions.”

Doctors in Karnataka contract COVID after first vaccine shot

Five doctors in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district tested positive for coronavirus a week after receiving the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts, immediately stepped in to allay fears about the efficacy of the vaccine. Health authorities said that contracting the disease after receiving the first dose does not mean that the vaccine is ineffective. The Union government and other health experts have said that both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines will be effective only after the person is administered the second shot, which is to be given after a gap of 28 days.

BJP leaders rush to Matua bastion after Shah cancels visit

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelling his visit to Matua stronghold Thakurnagar in North 24 Paragans district on Saturday, senior BJP leaders Kailash Viayvargiya and Mukul Roy met prominent members of the community and assured them that the central minister will hold a meeting for them "very soon". However, the ruling Trinamool has attacked the saffron party stating that it is confusing the Matuas and spreading false information regarding the citizenship issue.

Bihar CM condemns Red Fort violence

Breaking his silence on the human chain formation by the state's Opposition and the violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor march, CM Nitish Kumar has said that RJD has learnt it from his party - JDU. Stating that the idea of human chain formation was first introduced by him and his party during alcohol ban proposal, Nitish Kumar said that now everyone, including TejashwiYadav-led RJD, is following it. Nitish Kumar also said that violence at Red Fort and insult to the National Flag is unacceptable and condemned the action while maintaining that people should put forward their grievances peacefully. Nitish Kumar spoke to reporters on January 30 after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Pune court rejects ‘trademark-violation’ plea filed against ‘Covishield’

A local court in Pune on Saturday rejected the injunction application filed on behalf of Cutish-Biotech against Serum Institute of India (SII), against the use of 'Covishield' as a brand name by the vaccine-maker. While the court order was not available immediately, the lawyer of Cutis-Biotech, a pharmaceutical products manufacturer and seller based in Maharashtra, said it would file an appeal in the high court. This comes after, Cutis-Biotech, on January 4, filed a suit in the civil court claiming that it was prior use of the brand name Covshield, and sought to restrain SII from using the name.

