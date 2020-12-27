Latest News: BJP Rebuffs Poaching Allegations; ISRO Developing Green Propulsion & More

BJP dismisses poaching allegations in Arunachal

Amid hectic parleys in the Nitish Kumar-led JDU camp over the recent political developments in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP on Saturday attempted damage control even as JDU MLAs joined the saffron party. BJP asserted that it had "not poached" MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh and underscored that the disgruntled legislators had switched sides of their own accord. Calling Nitish Kumar the "guardian" of the NDA alliance in Bihar, Renu Devi, one of the Deputy CMs in Bihar, said that the development in Arunachal would not affect the tie-up in Bihar.

ISRO developing green propulsion

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), on December 26, said that the space agency was developing ‘green propulsion’ for its ambitious human space flight mission ‘Gaganyaan’. Speaking at the 16th convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, K Sivan asserted that the less toxic and high-performance technology would be used in the 2021 mission that marks India’s first attempt at sending a human being to space. ISRO had previously made space-grade lithium-ion batteries to promote green energy.l

Smriti Irani scorches Rahul Gandhi's lies

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday addressed a rally in her parliamentary constituency where she issued a stern warning to the Congress and said if “they dared to harass or humiliate the BJP workers, they’ll have to vacate Rae Bareli seat." She also slammed former Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi on his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of resorting to lies to spread confusion in the country. Irani had memorably won Amethi Lok Sabha by defeating Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 general elections.

“Rahul Gandhi uses foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is indulging in lies to create confusion in the country,” said Irani on the second day of her visit to Amethi.

Suvendu 'ashamed' of being a TMC worker once

After former TMC minister and MLA Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19, he on Saturday said that he was "ashamed" of being associated with Trinamool Congress (TMC) for so long in his career. While addressing party workers at the BJP office, TMC ex-heavyweight Adhikari said that TMC has no discipline. He also added that CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has now turned 'into a company' from a party.

China sends senior minister to Nepal amid political turmoil

In a deeply suspicious move amid political chaos in Nepal, China is sending a vice-minister of the Chinese Communist Party to "assess the ground situation". The local media reports, two Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders confirmed that Guo Yexhou, vice-minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, is arriving in Kathmandu on Sunday for a four-day visit. According to sources, during the visit, Gui will meet the senior leaders of both the factions of the warring NCP.

