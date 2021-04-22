Latest News: Bombay HC Pulls Up Maha Govt; Protest In Bengal; NASA Rover Scripts History

'Aren't You Ashamed?': Bombay HC Asks Maha Govt

Amid the grim situation of COVID-19, the Bombay High Court pulled up the Maharashtra government on Wednesday for its extremely 'callous behaviour' towards the issue of procuring and distributing Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 patients and said the authorities are shirking their responsibilities. The criticism by the Nagpur bench of the HC came in the backdrop of a nationwide struggle for the anti-viral drug which is critical for Coronavirus patients.

"Whose responsibility is allocation? This is highly objectionable. This shows extreme callousness and now the government is trying to shirk its responsibility. Is it not the state governments job to find a solution at its level?" Justice SB Shukre said.

Bengal Locals Protest As Raiganj COVID Ward Turned Into Poll Booth

Before the beginning of the sixth phase of polling in the state, locals of Indira Colony in West Bengal's Raiganj staged a protest on Wednesday. The protest came after the COVID-19 ward inside Raiganj Medical College was converted into a polling booth. Polling began for 43 seats on Thursday morning for the sixth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. The protesters said that they are worried about getting infected with coronavirus on the polling day.

Delhi HC To Likely Announce Verdict On Facebook & Whatsapp Pleas

On April 22, the Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce its order on Facebook and Whatsapp plea challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy, said sources. Earlier on April 13, a single bench of Justice Navin Chawla had reserved the order on these 2 petitions after the counsel of all sides concluded their arguments.

First Indian-American To Be US' Associate Attorney General

The Senate on Wednesday has confirmed that Vanita Gupta will serve as the first Indian-American Associate Attorney General of the United States. The Senate confirmed Gupta as the Associate Attorney General in a narrow 51-49 vote. Her appointment comes after Senator Lisa Murkowski joined the Democrats to support President Joe Biden's nominee for the Justice Department.

Congratulations to Vanita Gupta on making history as the first woman of color to serve as Associate Attorney General. Now, I urge the Senate to confirm Kristen Clarke. Both are eminently qualified, highly respected lawyers who are dedicated to advancing racial equity and justice. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 21, 2021

NASA’s Perseverance Converts Carbon Dioxide To Oxygen On Mars

In a major leap for space exploration, NASA's Perseverance has converted some carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into oxygen for the first time. As per the release by NASA, the technology demonstration had taken place on April 20 and it hopes future versions of the experimental instrument that was used could pave the way for future innovations. Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's space technology mission directorate said, "This is a critical first step at converting carbon dioxide to oxygen on Mars."

Another huge first: converting CO2 into oxygen on Mars. Working off the land with what’s already here, my MOXIE instrument has shown it can be done!



Future explorers will need to generate oxygen for rocket fuel and for breathing on the Red Planet. https://t.co/9sjZT9KeOR — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 21, 2021

