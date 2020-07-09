Latest News: From CBI Probing Tuticorin Deaths To ICMR Vaccine Update, All Headlines Here

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 6 pm:

ED furthers Yes Bank probe

In a major development in the Yes Bank case, sources report that the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, has attached properties of DHFL promoters - Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan worth Rs 1400 crores. The attached properties include 12 apartments and land in Pune, properties in Australia, New York and London, as per sources.

CBI reaches Madurai to probe Tuticorin custodial deaths

In a significant development in the Tuticorin custodial death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday reached Madurai to take over the probe into the death of the father-son duo who were brutalised in the Sathankulam police station on June 19. The 7 member CBI team headed by SP Shukla reached Madurai to commence the investigation into the matter.

SC Unhappy With Maharashtra's Affidavit On Migrant Workers

On Thursday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and MR Shah pulled up the Maharashtra government for its position on the condition of the migrant workers in the state. The bench was hearing the suo moto petition on the plight of migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country.

Trials to begin for ICMR's vaccine

Addressing the monthly Coronavirus (COVID-19) press briefing, Health Ministry's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajesh Bhushan, on Thursday, clarified ICMR's controversial August 15 deadline. He said that ICMR- DG Balram Bhargava's letter was intended to 'expedite duly approved clinical trials without compromising on safety & security concerns'.

TikTok To Be Banned In Australia?

Following the ban in India, Australia is also considering a ban on the TikTok app by Chinese developers over security concerns. Several Australian legislators have expressed their concern over privacy issues and the possibility of the Chinese government having access to users' data.

England Vs West Indies: England lose fifth wicket

117 days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cricket off the field, action finally returns as England take on West Indies in a three-match Test series. In the latest development, Jason Holder gets Pope's edge for Dowrich to bag the catch and the fifth wicket. Buttler joins Stokes on the crease. The skipper looks settled with England nearing 100. England are 104/5.

