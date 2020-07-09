SC Unhappy With Maharashtra's Affidavit On Migrant Workers' Condition; Hearing On July 17

On Thursday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and MR Shah pulled up the Maharashtra government for its position on the condition of the migrant workers in the state. The bench was hearing the suo moto petition on the plight of migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country. In its affidavit, the Maharashtra government stated that everything is fine in the state.

The apex court maintained that it cannot accept Maharashtra’s approach that it has no knowledge of any deficiency in dealing with the migrant workers. It also rejected the contention that none of them are left to be sent to their native states. Thereafter, the bench observed that it was the duty of the state government to identify migrant workers in need of food and those who want to leave Maharashtra. Directing the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to file a proper affidavit, the SC adjourned the matter. It will come up for hearing on July 17.

Supreme Court starts hearing the suo moto case with regards to the problems faced by migrant workers during the lockdown due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/yE5ZzxDHse — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

SC's interim directions

The SC on May 28 passed interim directions to ameliorate the problems faced by migrant workers stranded in different states across the country. This development came after a marathon hearing in which the apex court heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the counsels of some states, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Indira Jaising. Before dictating the order, the bench acknowledged that though the states and Union Territories have taken steps, several lapses have been noticed in the process of registration, transportation, and providing food and water to the migrant workers. The directions were as follows:

No fare either by train or bus will be charged from migrant workers. The Railway fare will be shared by states.

All migrants who are stranded shall be provided food by the concerned state at places publicized and notified for the period that they are waiting for their turn.

The originating state should provide food and water at the station and thereafter, food and water shall be provided by Railways during the train journey. Subsequently, the destination state shall give transport, food, and water from stations to their villages. This is applicable even for bus journeys.

States shall speed up registration of migrant workers and build help desks near places where they are stranded. They should ensure that after registration, the migrant workers are made to board the train or bus at an early date. Complete information needs to be publicized so that migrants are aware of this

Whenever a migrant is found walking on the road they will be taken to the camps at the earliest and provide facilities.

As and when the state governments put in a request for trains, Railways has to provide them.

