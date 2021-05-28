Latest News: Choksi Gets Temporary Relief; Jaishankar's Warning Irks Pak; BJP MP Attacked

Mehul Choksi's Legal Team Files Habeas Corpus Plea In Dominica; Temporary Relief By Court

After being detained for illegally entering Dominica, Mehul Choksi's legal team filed a habeas petition on Thursday highlighting deprivation of constitutional rights. Habeas Corpus is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be produced before a court, especially to secure a person's release. Speaking to ANI, the fugitive diamantaire's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claimed that his client had "torture marks" on his body and was abducted by various persons from Antigua who brought him to Dominica.

Read full story here

India Abstains From Voting On UNHRC Inquiry Into Human Rights Violation In Gaza, West Bank

In the aftermath of the 11-day Israel-Hamas war, India on Thursday abstained from voting on the resolution at the 47-member United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session to set up a Commission of Inquiry on human rights violation in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank. While India abstained along with 13 others, 24 members voted for it and nine against it, adopting the resolution. As of date, atleast 232 people have died in Gaza as a result of the Israeli bombing including 65 children and 12 in Israel in the 11-day war which ended in a ceasefire on May 21.

India abstains on resolution at UNHRC to set up Commission of Inquiry (on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian Territory incl East Jerusalem & in Israel). With 24 members voting in favour & 9 against, resolution is adopted: Indramani Pandey, Indian Envoy to UN in Geneva pic.twitter.com/IMUyNsBMyj — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Read full story here

Rajasthan: BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli’s Convoy Allegedly Attacked In Bharatpur, Stones Pelted

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli was allegedly attacked in Bharatpur on her way back from visiting the health and medical facilities of her constituency. As per reports, miscreants pelted stones at her car and her injured self was left unattended by police officials.

"While going to the health centre around 11.30 pm, suddenly 5-6 people came & attacked my car and also pelted stones," she told ANI.

Read full story here

Jaishankar's Warning On Cross-border Terror Irks Pakistan; Imran Govt Back To J&K Rhetoric

Irked by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's stern warning on cross-border terrorism, Pakistan put back the ball in India's court to create an "enabling environment" for dialogue. Interacting with ex-US National Security Advisor HR McMaster, Jaishankar had also nailed infiltration from Pakistan as a key reason for the LoC tensions. In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri disputed this and claimed that the revocation of Article 370 was against international law and peace.

Read full story here

EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With US NSA Sullivan On Trade, Quad, Vaccines, Indo-pacific

Bolstering Indo-US ties, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met with US NSA Jake Sullivan and held talks on Indo-Pacific issues, Afghanistan, India-US vaccine partnership in Washington. India welcomed the $500 million COVID relief supplies from US and agreed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, global leadership on climate change and trade, tech & business cooperation. The EAM also held trade talks with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, focusing on post-COVID recovery. Jaishankar is on a 5-day trip from Amy 23-28 to the US to hold talks on vaccine import, QUAD, defence ties, trade relations etc.

Read full story here