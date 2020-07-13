Latest News: Congress Appeals To Pilot; CBSE Class 12 Results Out; BJP WB MLA Found Dead

Here are the latest news headlines of the day

Congress repeatedly 'in touch with Sachin Pilot'

While addressing a news conference in Jaipur, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that he along with Ajay Maken and state in-charge Avinash Pandey spoke to party's MLAs regarding the political scenario in the state. Sent as a central observer by the party's high command along with Maken, Surjewala said the Congress leadership has also spoken to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot "a number of times."

Read full story: Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Repeatedly 'in Touch With Sachin Pilot'; Upholds Sonia & Rahul

BJP blames CM Mamata after MLA found dead

Soon after senior BJP leader, Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging near his home in West Bengal, family members of the leader have claimed that he was killed and then hanged later. Reacting to the death of the party leader, BJP echoing similar sentiments has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is responsible for the death of the senior BJP leader and the rising political violence in West Bengal.

Read full story: BJP Blames CM Mamata After MLA Found Dead; Says 'elected Servants Not Safe; It Was Murder'

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of the Class 12 Board exams. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted, saying that the results may be accessed at CBSE's official website. This comes just a few days after ICSE exam results were announced. The exams weren't able to be held fully on account of the COVID-19 crisis, with the Centre finally stating the decision to not hold them to the Supreme Court.

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

Read full story: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Announced; Here's Where HRD Minister Says You Can Check

ED Raids at Fairmont Hotel where Gehlot planned to take MLAs

With the political crisis in Rajasthan only deepening by the minute, the Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at the houses of Congress leaders Dharmendra Rathore and Rajeev Arora, both considered to be close aides of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, including via his son. According to sources, the Income Tax is said to carry out raids at 18 places on a complaint of tax evasion in Rajasthan and Delhi, with merchant groups on its radar.

Read full story: ED Raids At Fairmont Hotel Where Gehlot Planned Taking MLAs; IT Raids Rajasthan CM's Aides

Cong's Punia retracts 'Pilot in BJP' remark, slams Scindia

AICC general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, PL Punia on Monday retracted his 'Sachin Pilot is in BJP' statement calling it a 'slip of the tongue.' Earlier in the day while giving an interview to news agency ANI, PL Punia while speaking on the Rajstahan political crisis had criticized the BJP saying that they would go to any extents to gain power. During his statements, he said 'Sachin is now in BJP,' instead of Scindia, who had left the Congress party 4 months ago.

Clarifying his statements he said, "My statement is being taken wrongly. Pilot just gave a statement, he is not going to the BJP. Scindia is in BJP, if he is giving some statement for Pilot, that is totally wrong. If he is saying something, we don't need his certification."

Read full story: Cong's Punia Retracts 'Pilot In BJP' Remark And Slams Scindia; Jha Backs Sachin Vs Gehlot