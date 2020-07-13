Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Repeatedly 'in Touch With Sachin Pilot'; Upholds Sonia & Rahul

Addressing a news conference in Jaipur, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that he along with Ajay Maken and state in-charge Avinash Pandey spoke to party's MLAs regarding the political scenario in the state. Sent as a central observer by the party's high command along with Maken, Surjewala said the Congress leadership has also spoken to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot "a number of times."

'We will work to resolve it together'

Surjewala said, "Over the last 48 hours, Congress leadership has spoken to Sachin Pilot a number of times about the present political situation." He also appealed to Pilot and all Congress MLAs saying that the people have voted for Congress to lead a stable government in the state, so "all the MLAs should take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make our government in the state stronger."

The Senior Congress leader added, "If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state." Surjewala said that personal differences among the party should not pave the way to give an opportunity to the BJP to weaken the Congress party. He also appealed to the leader to keep their personal ambitions aside to avoid any damage to the democratically elected government.

#WATCH If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family...On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia ji & Rahul ji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member: Randeep Surjewala, Congress pic.twitter.com/x4sYvVs4Gk — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

'We will complete the full term'

"I want to clearly state that Congress government is stable in Rajasthan and we will complete the full term. No amount of conspiracy by BJP will be successful in toppling our government in the state," he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who is in Delhi met a top BJP leader earlier in the day. After it was reported that Pilot is likely to join BJP on Monday, the ruling party has said that it is not in any rush for Pilot to join the party or topple the Congress government.

READ | Fearless Gujarat cop confronts health minister's son on camera; punished then transferred

READ | Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot eyeing 16 of 90 MLAs at Gehlot's meeting

BJP not officially involving itself into Pilot-Gehlot tussle

Sources said that the Deputy Chief Minister has suggested the Governor route and wants a floor test to happen to challenge Gehlot in the floor of the house which in turn gives him and the BJP time of at least 8 to 10 days to gather more support and numbers. Meanwhile, the BJP has clearly indicated that it is Pilot's call and the BJP is officially not getting into the Pilot-Gehlot tussle till Sachin joins the BJP. The BJP has said that it would help and back him from the outside in the floor test.

Sources said that there are 17 MLAs physically present with Sachin Pilot in Delhi even as he has claimed that he has the support of 30+. More than 16 MLAs will join him post the 10:30 meeting. The numbers at Ashok Gehlot's CLP meeting in Jaipur emerged lesser than that which was witnessed at a meeting he held the previous night. Whereas there were 114 MLAs on Sunday night, only 103 have come to the CLP meeting, as per sources.

READ | Rajasthan floor test coming? Sachin Pilot meets top BJP neta; buys time to garner support

READ | Now, Karti Chidambaram openly criticises Congress; sends 'lessons' Rahul & Sonia's way

(With agency inputs)