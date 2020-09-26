Latest News: Deepika To Be Grilled By NCB, India Walks Out On Pak At UNGA & More

Deepika, Sara, Shraddha to be grilled by NCB

In an unprecedented occurrence in the history of the Indian film industry, three top Bollywood actors are set to be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday over alleged links to drugs and drug cartels. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor have been called around the same time, though the proceedings will be held at two venues. Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash will also be questioned for the second day in a row. All three actors' summons, basis two FIRs, are related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case drug probe.

India vs Pakistan at UNGA

India tore into Pakistan for spreading misinformation, warmongering & malice at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in its Right to Reply on Saturday. Mijito Vinito, First Secretary of India's Mission to UN, called out Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lie-filled 'íncessant rant' at the UNGA - pointing out that it was the same man who admitted in 2019 that his country was harbouring terrorists who were trained by Pakistan while he was spewing venom about India. He also asked if Imran Khan was referring to himself while urging for people who incite violence & hate to be outlawed and said that the Pakistan PM had nothing to show for himself, had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable solution to offer to the world.

CSK fans wish for Raina's return

Chennai fans felt the pang of their beloved Chinna Thala Suresh Raina's absence from the Dream11 IPL 2020 as the side collapsed to a second consecutive defeat, this time against Delhi on Friday. Riding on Prithvi Shaw's onslaught and their power-packed bowling attack, Delhi never allowed the Chennai batsmen to free their arms during their run-chase, thereby choking them to a 44-run victory at the end of the play. Apart from Faf du Plessis, Chennai's batting order failed to pick steam yet again - with both openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson departing early in the chase.

Missing.. ! Without him the CSK batting order is completely disaster! 😭



No One can Replace Raina! ☝️🔥 @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/IlG0Zl9hIz — Super Raina FC™ 🧘‍♂️💛 (@CSK_FanTweets) September 25, 2020

Ukraine plane crash

In the latest development from Ukraine, at least 22 people, most of them military cadets, have died in an air force plane crashed on Friday, September 25. As per reports, the Antonov-26 plane was carrying the cadets from Kharkiv Air Force University on a training flight and crashed near Kharkiv. The cause of the crash still remains unknown. Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko has expressed his shock and said it was ‘impossible’ to ascertain the reason behind the incident at the time.

Canada-AstraZeneca deal

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday, September 25 that his government has entered into an agreement with British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to procure their COVID-19 vaccine once it tested safe. As per reports, the agreement states that Canada will receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to reports, Canada now has tentative deals with 12 potential COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Canada’s deal with AstraZeneca does not allow for refunds, meaning that if AstraZeneca’s vaccine is never approved the country will still have to give the pharmaceutical company $800 million.

