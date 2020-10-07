Latest News: FIRs Against Rahul Gandhi's Aide, Nobel Prize Winners In Chemistry And More

Here are the top stories this Wednesday evening:

FIRs against Rahul's aide Shyoraj Jivan

In a big development on Wednesday, another FIR has been registered against senior Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki for his plot to trigger caste riots in the wake of the Hathras case. Valmiki who has served as the in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra and a member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis is believed to be an important aide of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Hathras. In Republic TV's sting operation, Valmiki confessed that he provoked a community in Hathras amongst other ghastly riot-mongering details.

Vikas Singh's shocking revelation

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh made an absolutely sensational revelation in a press conference he had called on Wednesday evening, wherein he revealed that the AIIMS forensics head, Dr Sudhir Gupta, had told him upon seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's post-death photos that it was strangulation and could not have been death by hanging.

Bihar polls: 22 women feature in JD(U)'s candidate list

Big claim by ED on gold smuggling case

In a massive development in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, the ED made a reference to CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the chargesheet filed before a special PMLA court on Wednesday. The chargesheet has been filed against Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. As per the statement recorded by key accused Suresh on August 7, her appointment as the Operations Manager, Space Park which is a project under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. was in the knowledge of Vijayan.

Nobel Prize winners in chemistry 2020

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 has been awarded jointly to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing." The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement that Chemistry Laureates Charpentier and Doudna discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools - the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors.

