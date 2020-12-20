Latest News: From Amit Shah's Fierce Attack On Mamata To Farmers' Relay Hunger Strike

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

Amit Shah cites falling GDP, income & FDI in Bengal; alleges 'TMC working only for nephew'

Launching a pointed attack at the Trinamool Congress on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cited West Bengal's falling GDP, per-person income, and industrial growth stating that the ruling party was working 'only for its nephew' in the state. The Home Minister also slammed TMC for reducing FDI in Bengal to its lowest-ever rate, calling the impossible feat 'an achievement' for the ruling party.

Farmers' protest: Relay hunger strike begins on Monday, Haryana toll plazas to be blocked

Amid the ongoing impasse between the farmers and the Centre, the unions have announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike tomorrow onwards across all the protesting site. A team of 11 people will begin the relay hunger strike on Monday, said the farmers' unions addressing a press briefing on Sunday evening. Apart from this, the unions have also issued a call to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme on November 27. Announcing the union's plan to intensify the stir, the representatives stated that farmers would block all toll plazas across Haryana for the next three days.

Nepal President ratifies Parliament dissolution, announces dates for polls next year

Following Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli’s recommendation to dissolve the parliament, the country’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari ratified the proposal and announced dates for the elections to be held next year. President Bhandari announced the date of the national polls to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021. PM Oli also met with Chief Election Commissioner and other officials in Kathmandu after the President gave formal consent to dissolve the House.

ICC Test Rankings: Hazelwood jumps 4 places, Cummins & Smith sit atop post Adelaide win

After a match-winning performance against India in the first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Josh Hazlewood has now jumped four places on the ICC Test Rankings for Bowling. The Australian speedster now sits at the fifth place, courtesy of his heroics against India at the Adelaide where he teamed up with Pat Cummins to rattle the Indian batting lineup. Hazlewood picked up only one wicket in the first innings, however, he wreaked complete havoc in the second innings as he grabbed a fifer off just five overs.

DMK chief MK Stalin sets aim for 2021 Tamil Nadu polls: 'We will win 200+ seats'

Setting aim for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin, on Sunday, said that his party will win over 200 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly. Addressing a public meeting at Chennai's Arivalayam, he launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides. Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

