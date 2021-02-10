Latest News: From India-China Hold Talks To Arab Spacecraft Enters Orbit Around Mars

India hold talks with China

Amid border dispute on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China held bilateral talks on the issues of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda, on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs' press release, The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) and the Chinese delegation by Yang Tao, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. "Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation along with officials from East Asia (EA) and UN Economic and Social (UNES) Divisions of MEA and from the Permanent Mission of India New York and Embassy of India in Beijing. The Chinese delegation was led by Director-General of the Department of International Organizations & Conferences and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Yang Tao." the Ministry said, reported ANI.

Odisha govt to demand implementation of Swaminathan recommendations

Taking into account the ongoing farmers protest against Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, the Odisha government in an attempt to double the farmers' income has decided to move the Union Government demanding implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops. Odisha government said, "All government policies and programmes including new Agriculture policy 2020 "SAMRUDHI" are aimed at achieving rapid agricultural growth through improved profitability, inclusivity and sustainability."

UAE's orbiter reaches Mars

A spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world's first interplanetary mission. Ground controllers at the UAE's space centre in Dubai rose to their feet and applauded when word came that the unmanned craft, called Amal, Arabic for Hope, had reached the end of its nearly seven-month, 300-million-mile journey and had begun circling the red planet, where it will gather detailed data on Mars' atmosphere.

Protesters lathi-charged in Kerala

Police resorted to baton charge and used water cannons against scores of protesters in front of the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday night as weeks-long agitation intensified against alleged backdoor appointment in various government departments. Demanding an extension of six more months the validity of the Last Grade PSC rank list published in 2017, several youngsters sat in front of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram earlier in the day and raised slogans against alleged backdoor appointments, even as a youth tried to jump off from a nearby building.

Punjab BJP chief's car attacked

The vehicle of Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma was allegedly attacked by some unidentified persons with sticks and rods when he came for a meeting with local party workers on Tuesday. Sharma’s vehicle was attacked when he was leaving the venue after the meeting, during which some protesters had tried to storm it, forcing the police to use mild cane-charge to disperse them. Sharma escaped unhurt during the attack on his vehicle, officials said.

