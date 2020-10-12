Latest News: Power Cut Across Mumbai; PM Lauds Indian Beaches; Adivasi Families Build Road

Mumbai faces power outage

In an unprecedented situation, due to grid failure, there has been a power outage in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region on Monday. Mumbai suburban train services disrupted due to power outage after grid failure; visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Adivasi families build road to ensure the right to movement

On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Adivasis in Kerala began a unique struggle. More than 150 Adivasi families, from the Kadaar, Muthuvanmar, Malasar and Malai Marasar communities began clearing the forest to ensure their fundamental right of movement, denied to them by changing government for the last 30 years. Since Independence, three generations of these Adivasis who lived foothills of Chemmananpathy hills at Parambikkulam in Palakkad district have been travelling to the nearest town in the state via Tamil Nadu to reach the nearest town of Muthulmada in Kerala. The local Tamil Nadu police check post has been reportedly taking bribes for Adivasis to cross into the state where they belong.

India's COVID-19 tally

India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 70,53,806 of which 8,67,496 are active while 60,77,976 people have recovered. According to Health Ministry data, 1,08,334 people have died so far in the country. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. The five worst-affected states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in terms of percentage of active cases, case fatality rate & recovery rate.

PM lauds cleanliness at beaches

In a great honour for India, an international jury has awarded coveted "Blue Flag" to eight Indian beaches spread across five states and two union territories. As the news broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to laud the great success. He said the achievement showcases the importance India gives to protecting such crucial spots and furthering sustainable development.

8 of India's serene beaches get the prestigious Blue Flag Certification. This showcases the importance India attaches to protecting such spots and furthering sustainable development.

Truly a wonderful feat!



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2020

PM to commemorate Vijaya Raje with special Rs. 100 coin

PM Modi announced that he will be taking part in a virtual ceremony on the occasion of the birth anniversary of BJP's co-founder Vijaya Raje Scindia on October 12. During the ceremony, Narendra Modi will be releasing a commemorative coin of Rs. 100 as a tribute to Scindia. Taking to Twitter, he said that the coin would be released at 11 am as a part of 'Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations'.

Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of Rs. 100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality.

Anurag Thakur slams opposition over protests

Defending the controversial agriculture laws that have been strictly resisted by the Opposition across the States, MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said that Congress was ‘playing politics’ in the name of farmers at a time when the Union government was working to provide autonomy and independence to the farmers. Slamming the Congress, Thakur said that the party is playing politics on the issue of newly passed laws while the Centre is working to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Fauci accuses Trump campaign of twisting words

United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci accused the Trump campaign of taking his words "out of context" in an advertisement on Sunday, October 11. As per reports, the 30-second ad clip has used an excerpt from Fauci’s statement to praise US President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Fauci has now clarified that he had lauded efforts of federal health officials and not the president.

