Latest News: Kanhaiya Kumar Summoned; Delhi CM To Address Kisan Mahapanchayat

Kanhaiya Kumar summoned by Delhi HC

A Delhi Court on Monday, February 15 summoned Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others for a hearing on March 15. On Monday, the Patiala House courts took cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the 2016 JNU sedition case. All the accused will have to be physically present in the court on that day. After a year, the Delhi Police received prosecution sanction against former JNU Students. The police claimed in its charge sheet that Kumar led a procession and raised 'anti-national slogans' on the JNU campus on February 9, 2016, along with other accused. This event had allegedly been organised to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

200 Indian-origins in leadership roles in 15 nations

In as many as 15 countries including the United States and the United Kingdom, more than 200 Indian origin persons occupy leadership positions. According to the first of its kind released by a US-based organisation working among Indian diaspora with more than 60 of these leaders holding Cabinet positions. Drawing from government websites and other publicly available resources, the 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List recognised more than 200 leaders.

PM Modi to address NASSCOM

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector today at 4 pm. According to the PMO release, the webinar will witness the participation of more than 200 panellists including representatives of major financial institutions and funds concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts.

Delhi CM to address Kisan Mahapanchayat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" in Meerut on February 28 in support of the farmers protesting against Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, said the party on Monday. It is important to note here that ever since the beginning of the farmers' agitation, AAP has strongly come out in favour of the farmers. Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal had also visited Delhi's Singhu border twice, which is a major protest site to express his support to the farmers.

Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari while hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that it wants to turn the state into Bangladesh by importing "Jai Bangla" slogan. While speaking to media in Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district, the BJP leader asserted that the saffron party will come to power in West Bengal with a huge majority.

