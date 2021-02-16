Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Kisan Mahapanchayat In Meerut On Feb 28

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" in Meerut on February 28 in support of the farmers protesting against Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, said the party on Monday. It is important to note here that ever since the beginning of the farmers' agitation, AAP has strongly come out in favour of the farmers. Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal had also visited Delhi's Singhu border twice, which is a major protest site to express his support to the farmers.

Taking to Twitter, AAP wrote, "AAP National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal to address a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on 28th February 2021. Aam Aadmi Party has convened a Mahapanchayat to support the demands of the protesting farmers."

The Republic Day violence

On January 26, the farmers' rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. Apart from this, some protesters did not follow the pre-decided routes and instead proceeded towards Central Delhi. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi.

In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While the situation was brought under control by the end of the day, the untoward incidents provoked outrage from scores of people across the country. Subsequently, the Delhi Police registered 44 FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested more than 122 suspects including Deep Sidhu.

(With PTI inputs)