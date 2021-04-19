Latest News: Mamata To Halt Campaigning; Bangladesh To Extend Lockdown; COVID-19 Update

Amid COVID-19 Surge, CM Mamata To Not Campaign In Kolkata Anymore, Says Derek O'Brien

As West Bengal slowly moves towards the final phase of Assembly elections, TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday night took to his official Twitter handle and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not campaign any further in Kolkata. Pointing towards the rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the TMC supremo will only hold one "symbolic" meeting on the last day of campaigning in Kolkata on April 26, the TMC leader added.

Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one ‘symbolic’ meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26.

Slashes time for all her election rallies in all districts. Restricted to just 30 minutes. #BengalElection2021 #Covid — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 18, 2021

Read full story here

SC To Hear 2 Pleas Seeking COVID-19 Vaccination For All Above 18 Years Of Age On April 19

Amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday is all set to hear 2 pleas seeking COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years of age. The plea filed by advocate Rashmi Singh said that widespread vaccination of all young and working population is essential to arrest the deadly upsurge of the Coronavirus in its second wave. The petition filed in the court stated that the administration of the vaccine in itself takes between 6 to 8 weeks for both doses and hence by the time the vaccine will reach the age group of 18 years and above, the Coronavirus would have spread rapidly and may give rise to a serious situation.

Read full story here

Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Rajasthan To Observe 'Anushasan Pakhwada' In State

In a move to control the growing surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government has planned for 'Anushashan Pakhwada' or a self-discipline fortnight starting from today. Several restrictions have been imposed including non-operation of all workplaces, markets, businesses, and general activities. This will go on till May 3.

Read full story here

Oxford Begins First-of-its-kind Trial Study To Reinfect Recovered Coronavirus Patients

As Oxford begins its first-of-its-kind trial study that may help to shed light on how to develop a more effective vaccine against the Coronavirus infection, people who have fought off with the COVID-19 virus will be deliberately reinfected. The UK University on Monday said that the researchers are looking for 64 healthy, previously COVID-19 infected volunteers from 18 to 30 years of age to be studied under controlled, quarantine conditions for at least 17 days. Participants will be infected with the original strain from Wuhan, China and followed for a year.

Read full story here

For Another Week, Meeting Over COVID-19 On April 19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create havoc in BanBangladesh Likely To Extend Lockdowngladesh as 102 deaths were recorded due to the novel virus in the past 24 hours. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bangladesh government is likely to extend the lockdown in the country for another week, ANI quoted Minister for Public Administer Farhad Hossain as saying to Dhaka Tribune.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.