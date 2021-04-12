Latest News: Opposition Lauds Yogi's COVID Handling; Astronauts Design Rover And More

At All-party Meet, Oppn Lauds UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Efforts To Combat COVID-19 In State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state which reported 48 more fatalities, raising the death toll due to the pandemic to 9,085. Addressing the meeting, CM Yogi said that in order to tackle the present situation, all the parties have to come together and contribute to the state’s fight against the pandemic. He also said that while in February the districts were reporting fewer cases, and the government was hopeful of reducing the numbers further, the new virus strain has spread quickly, leading to a surge.

Suhail Ansari of the Congress also praised the government for successfully controlling the first wave. “We all expect the government and the officials to control the current wave with the same success as was done during the first phase,” he was quoted by the government as saying.

Read full story here

'Won't Let Haryana CM Enter Badauli Village': Rakesh Tikait Issues Threat To CM Khattar

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will not allow Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to enter Badauli village for an event on April 14. While speaking to the media at the Singhu border, the BKU leader alleged that the Harayana Chief Minister is planning to come to "disrupt the amity" in the area in the garb of unveiling a statue of BR Ambedkar.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, "We are not against Baba Saheb's statue, we are against Manohar Lal Khattar. Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided that as long as our protest is on we are against the Haryna CM Khattar and the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala."

Read full story here

MP Cops Thrash Kin Of COVID-19 Patient After Attack On Healthcare Workers

Two policemen have been suspended in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh after brutally beating up people on Sunday. This happened after a brawl between healthcare workers and the relatives of a COVID-19 patient, a police official informed. A video that went viral on social media where cops are seen thrashing a COVID-19 patient and his family after they allegedly attacked a team of Health Department workers who had come to take him to hospital, said the Superintendent of Police (SP), Vivek Singh.

Read full story here

Odisha-based Budding Astronauts Ready With Rover To Represent India At NASA Challenge 2021

A team of 10-students belonging to Cuttack’s Novonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT) has designed a rover that will be shown at NASA Human Rover Exploration Challenge 2021. The group of students aged between 14 to 19 will be representing India at NASA’s exploration challenge. They had received their selection letter on November 6 last year.According to the team, the rover has been designed for the Moon mission where the first woman and the next man will be sent.

Odisha: Cuttack-based Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT), comprising of 10 school students, designs a rover to exhibit it at Nasa Human Rover Exploration Challenge 2021. pic.twitter.com/KmPZBMd2Du — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Read full story here

62 Private Mumbai Hospitals To Resume Covid-19 Inoculation From April 12 Amid Shortage Row

After a massive shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Mumbai which led slowed down the inoculation, the vaccination drive has resumed at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the city from Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Iqbal Singh Chahal informed on Sunday. The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped functioning on Saturday and Sunday due to the shortage of vaccine jabs.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.