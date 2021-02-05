Latest News: PM Modi Speaks To S Africa President; UK Strips China's TV Channel Of License

PM Modi Speaks To S Africa Prez Over COVID-19 Management; Affirms 'collaborative Efforts'

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about the measures taken by New Delhi and Pretoria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi taking to Twitter, announced that India's capacity to produce the vaccine is supporting the efforts of many nations, including Africa.

I spoke to the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency @NarendraModi this afternoon following the arrival of the first batch of #COVID19 vaccines from on Monday. I applauded the Government & people of India for its gift to the world in the form of vaccines & scientific knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Mar65brN9i — Cyril Ramaphosa ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¦ #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 4, 2021

As Police Prep For 'Chakka Jam', BKU leader Tikait Assures Farmers Won't Enter Delhi

Going firm on their demand for the repeal of the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, hundreds of farmers spent another night in the cold and withstood speels of drizzle on Thursday at Ghazipur border. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who had been leading the agitation since November 2020, said that the movement at Delhi's outskirts could continue till October this year and will also be supported by the villagers.

Tikait said, "Dilli mein hum nahi kar rahe, wahan to raja ne khud qile-bandi kar li hai humare jaam karne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (We are not going to do anything in Delhi, the king there has already fortified it, there is no need for us to do a blockade now)."

Delhi Police Reacts To AAP's Decision To Withdraw DTC; Requests Continuance Of Practice

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that DTC has always provided buses to the Delhi Police for movement and transportation of forces deployed for law and order duty. This statement by the Delhi Police comes a day after the Delhi Transport government instructed the DTC to return 576 buses that were provided to Delhi Police on "special hire". While speaking to news agency ANI, Public Relations Officer of the Delhi Police Chinmoy Biswal said that it is a decades-old practice and it is going on currently also.

Chinmoy Biswal said, "The DTC has always provided buses to the Delhi Police and assisted us in the movement and transportation of Police force deployed on law and order duty in the maintenance of public order. We requisition buses from the DTC and we get assistance. Now we have again requested the DTC to continue with this practice and assist us by providing the required fleet of buses for the same."

UK Regulator revokes License Of Chinese State-owned Broadcaster CGTN Citing CCP Links

United Kingdom (UK) regulators on Thursday stripped China’s state TV channel of its national broadcasting license after an investigation cited lack of editorial control and links to China’s ruling Communist Party. China Global Television Network (CGTN) is an international English-language satellite news channel controlled by the state.

"Our investigation concluded that Star China Media Limited (SCML), the licence-holder for the CGTN service, did not have editorial responsibility for CGTN's output. As such, SCML does not meet the legal requirement of having control over the licensed service, and so is not a lawful broadcast licensee," UK's media watchdog Ofcom said in a statement.

Manish Tewari Calls For Talks Over Congress' Ideology Amid NSUI's Ram Temple Fund Raising

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari on Friday said that Ram Temple fund collection by party's student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) underscores once again for a "candid and conceptual" discussion within the Congress party on a host of core ideological issues.

The Anandpur Sahib MP's comments come days after NSUI's Rajasthan president Abhishek Chaudhary launched a collection drive named 'Rs 1 Ram Ke Naam' at Commerce College at Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Jaipur. The party had to distance itself from it claiming that it is a secular party.

