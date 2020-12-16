Prakash Ambedkar Backs Farmers' Stir; VBA To Protest In Maharashtra From December 17

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar announced his party's support for the farmers' stir against the agrarian laws. He revealed that VBA workers will stage protests at various places across Maharashtra from December 17 onwards to show solidarity with the farmers. Moreover, he appealed to the farmers of the state to participate in this agitation.

On this occasion, he lamented that the Centre was not ready to incorporate MSP guarantee in The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. According to Ambedkar, this could lead to a situation where the farmers are cheated by the traders. Moreover, he called upon the Maharashtra government to amend the state APMC Act mandating that the farmers' produce shall not be procured before the MSP.

Read: Farmers' Union BKU (Kisan) Suspends Protests For A Month; Demands Law Guaranteeing MSP

VBA president Prakash Ambedkar remarked, "It has been more than 20 days since farmers started their agitation. We are against the new laws pertaining to the agricultural sector. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has also declared its support. From December 17, we will stage protests at the Collector office and Tehsildar office in the state. To show support for the farmers protesting in Delhi, we urge Maharashtra's farmers to participate in this people's movement."

Read: Farm Acts Already National Laws; States Need Not Notify Separately, Says Experts

Protests against farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against the agrarian laws. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the five rounds of meetings that took place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

However, the talks came to a standstill after the farmers refused to accept the written proposal sent by the Centre pertaining to the amendments in the farm laws. While the farmers' unions have hardened their stance on the repeal of the laws, the Union government has made it clear that it is not ready to do so. At the same time, it has expressed the willingness to continue the talks whenever the farmers' unions are ready for a discussion.

Read: Union Agriculture Minister Tomar Says Protest Against Farm Laws An 'exception'; Hopes For An Early Solution