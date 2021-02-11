Latest News: Report Says China Lost 45 Soldiers In Clash; Amit Shah Reaches Guwahati

China Lost 45 Soldiers During Galwan Valley Clash With India At LAC: Russian News Agency

While reporting that the frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh have started disengagement, Russian news agency TASS has claimed that Beijing lost 45 soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash last year.

According to a TASS report, "Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead. Following these incidents, New Delhi and Beijing increased the concentration of forces in the region to about 50,000 people each."

'Thank You India': Dominica PM Extends Gratitude For 70,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his gesture after the latter dispatched 35,000 'Made In India’ coronavirus vaccine shipment, sufficient to inoculate half of the country’s 72,000 total population. “I did not imagine that the prayers of my country would have been answered so swiftly,” Skerrit wrote in a tweet, thanking India.

Good Morning to all Citizens and Residents,



Our nation is ready to launch the largest vaccination campaign in modern history as we have received 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from India. — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) February 10, 2021

Ahead Of Polls, Amit Shah Reaches Guwahati; 'Poribortan Yatra' In WB's Cooch Behar Next

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Guwahati on Thursday morning to meet Ananta Rai, the 'Maharaj' of Koch-Rajbongshi who heads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples' Association (GCPA) in Chirang district in lower Assam. After his meeting, Shah will flag off BJP's fourth 'Poribortan Yatra' from poll-bound West Bengal's Cooch Behar city.

Looking forward to being in Bengal tomorrow. Will flag off @BJP4Bengal’s fourth #PoribortanYatra from Cooch Behar followed by a public rally in Thakurnagar.



I will also interact with our Social Media volunteers in Kolkata. https://t.co/uvSKXeOVK5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 10, 2021

'Donald Trump Won’t Ever Be Back On Twitter', Says CFO Ned Segal

Former US President Donald Trump will never be back on Twitter, even if he runs again for the oval office in 2024 and wins, according to the CFO of the microblogging website.CFO Ned Segal allegedly said in an interview with a news network that their policies don’t allow people to come back. This comes amidst the former President's impeachment trial in Congress.

WHO Recommends AstraZeneca Vaccine For People Over 65; Effective Against New Variant

World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced that the Oxford co-produced AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to people over the age of 65, and for settings where variants have spread. "Taking the totality of available evidence into account, WHO recommends the vaccine for use in persons aged 65 years and older,” WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) told a briefing. WHO’s 14-member panel’s recommendation comes in response to the report that alleged that the AstraZeneca vaccines were less effective against mutant of coronavirus first detected in South Africa. WHO’s SAGE has found that the jab, in fact, is effective against the South African variant.

