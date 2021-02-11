Ahead Of Polls, Amit Shah Reaches Guwahati; 'Poribortan Yatra' In WB's Cooch Behar Next

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Guwahati on Thursday morning to meet Ananta Rai, the 'Maharaj' of Koch-Rajbongshi who heads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples' Association (GCPA) in Chirang district in lower Assam. After his meeting, Shah will flag off BJP's fourth 'Poribortan Yatra' from poll-bound West Bengal's Cooch Behar city.

Looking forward to being in Bengal tomorrow. Will flag off @BJP4Bengal's fourth #PoribortanYatra from Cooch Behar followed by a public rally in Thakurnagar.



I will also interact with our Social Media volunteers in Kolkata.

The Home Minister is then scheduled to visit Sri Sri Harichand Thakur temple in Thakurnagar at 3 pm. Later in the day, Shah will attend a Social Media Volunteers' Meet at Science City auditorium in Kolkata.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has increased its political activity in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal with senior leaders regularly visiting the states. On February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the two states and launched various development projects there. Modi launched the Rs 8,210 crore 'Asom Mala' scheme and laid the foundation stones for 2 medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam are due this year.

Bengal assembly polls to intensify by the day

Bengal has seen rigorous campaigning by the saffron party which has gone all guns blazing, dispatching its top brass to the state to hold massive rallies and addresses. The BJP made major inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200 seats. Moreover, the exit of TMC members with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP has also become a major hindrance for the ruling party.

The situation in the run-up to the West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence, and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the fort with 222 seats, will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

