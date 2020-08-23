Latest News: CBI Likely To Grill Rhea Chakraborty; Manish Sisodia On JEE, NEET Exams

Pakistan backtracks on Dawood admission

A day after admitting that it has sheltered India's most-wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, Pakistan on Sunday backtracked from its stance and said that the media reports are 'baseless and misleading. Issuing a statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry rejected that Dawood is in their country, despite mentioning his three Karachi addresses in the UNSC's list released on August 18. In an attempt to escape from FATF blacklisting, Imran Khan's country admitted Dawood's presence; the underworld don was responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts in which 257 people were killed and 700 injured.

Read: Pakistan Releases Statement About Dawood Ibrahim; Lies After Admitting To His 3 Safehouses

India Rejects Cornered Pakistan-China's Attempt

Categorically rejecting the blatant attempt of Pakistan and China to discuss Kashmir in their 'Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue', India has reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is its 'integral and inalienable part'. Without mincing its words, the External Affairs Ministry of India said that it expects the 'parties concerned' to not interfere in internal affairs. External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava clarified that India's position is consistent with the 'so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' - that passes through the Pak-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan region, and said that India 'resolutely opposes actions by other countries to change the status quo of PoK in J&K.

Read @MEAIndia response to a media query on the Joint Press Release of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ strategic dialogue ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7ml9RsfZmt — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) August 23, 2020

Read: 'Don't Interfere': India Rejects Cornered Pakistan-China's Attempt To Discuss Kashmir

Trump accuses FDA

US President Donald Trump on Saturday alleged the members of 'Deep State' at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were working to slow the testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the November presidential election. He even tagged FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn while making the accusations. According to International media reports, the Health officials were apprehensive that the Trump Administration will put pressure on FDA to approve a vaccine ahead of the US presidential election in November, even if the data of clinical trials is not in favour of widespread use of the vaccine.

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

Read: Trump Accuses FDA 'Deep State' Of Slowing Vaccine Development To Sabotage His Re-election

Sisodia on JEE, NEET postponement

Delhi's Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday requested the Centre to cancel the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held in September in view of COVID-19 crisis. The Deputy Chief Minister added that it is impractical to think that NEET-JEE is the only option for admission. He said that there can be thousands of safe ways instead of conducting NEET and JEE exams.

Read: Sisodia Urges Centre To Cancel JEE, NEET Slated For Sept & Make Alternate Arrangement

CBI to grill Rhea Chakraborty

As CBI intensifies its investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources on Sunday said that the central agency is all set to question Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused of abetment of suicide in the FIR lodged by the late actor's father. Additionally, CBI will also question the locksmith who was called to open the door of Sushant's bedroom on June 14, whom Republic tracked down on Saturday. Sushant's flatmate and employee Siddharth Pithani will also be questioned once again, say sources, after he accompanied the CBI team at the late actor's residence on Saturday for recreating the crime scene.

Read: CBI Likely To Grill Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Probe; Pithani & Locksmith To Be Summoned