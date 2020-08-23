CBI Likely To Grill Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Probe; Pithani & Locksmith To Be Summoned

As CBI intensifies its investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources on Sunday said that the central agency is all set to question Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused of abetment of suicide in the FIR lodged by the late actor's father. Additionally, CBI will also question the locksmith who was called to open the door of Sushant's bedroom on June 14, whom Republic tracked down on Saturday.

Sushant's flatmate and employee Siddharth Pithani will also be questioned once again, say sources, after he accompanied the CBI team at the late actor's residence on Saturday for recreating the crime scene. Pithani claims that he was the first to see Sushant Singh Rajput hanging. Rhea has been previously quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) - which is investigating the money laundering angle in the Sushant death case - on multiple occasions.

READ | 'Rhea Chakraborty getting trapped due to her own actions', says Sushant Singh's cousin

'I was called by Siddharth Pithani': Locksmith speaks to Republic TV

In yet another revelation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the locksmith, who was called on June 14 to break the door of late Bollywood actor's room has told Republic TV that he was not allowed to enter the room. Narrating the events of June 14, the locksmith said that he was called by Siddharth Pithani but was not informed about the death of Sushant. When he broke the lock, the locksmith said that '3-4 people' at his home told him to leave and did not allow him to see inside the room. The locksmith also added that it was only after an hour when he received a call from Mumbai Police that he came to know it was Sushant Singh Rajput's home and that the actor has died.

READ | Sushant Death Probe: CBI reaches late actor's Bandra residence with Pithani & staff member

CBI begins probe at a break-neck pace

After the CBI began its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday, a five-member medical board of forensic experts has also been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. The CBI team on Friday met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who had exchanged phone calls with Rhea Chakraborty, and also took investigation material collected by the Mumbai Police. It then picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj as well as Samuel Miranda, and is also likely to question Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip S Singh.

On Saturday, CBI team reached the late Bollywood actor's residence in Mumbai's Bandra and recreated the crime scene, as per sources. Two key witnesses in the death case - Sushant's cook and Siddharth Pithani - were also been taken to the actor's residence. The CBI also questioned the Mumbai Police on why the second opinion was not taken on autopsy report and Cooper hospital doctors on why there is no time stamp on the post mortem report.

READ | Sushant Death Case: 'Why was Rhea at the mortuary?', asks family lawyer Vikas Singh

READ | Ankita Lokhande prays for Sushant Singh Rajput as she welcomes Ganpati Bappa at home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.