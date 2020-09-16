Bollywood Like Ganga, not 'gutter'; Drug Accusers Must 'sniff Own Breath': Sena Backs Jaya

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the industry itself who were indulging in it, saying they are biting the hand that feeds them. Backing the Samajwadi Party MP, the Shiv Sena has said that those who are calling Bollywood 'a gutter' and saying that everyone consumes drugs should "first sniff their own breath."

'The film industry cannot be called a gutter'

In the editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena heaped praises on Jaya Bachchan and said, "What Jaya Bachchan has said is true and she should be praised for what she said. She has always expressed her views on political and social issues."

"The film industry is like the holy Ganga river, nobody will say that but it also cannot be called a gutter which some 'tin-coated actors' have claimed. Few artists are saying things against Bollywood because they are ministers in the ruling party and it is because they are helpless, they have to say that. They have sold their respect by saying the film industry is a gutter. If few actors who are now MPs in the ruling party will favour Bollywood, then their political career might be at risk so that they are bound to say Sun rises from the west," the editorial said.

The editorial also praised Bollywood actors for "fulfilling their social duties" and said that because of the people in the industry, "it is being compared with Hollywood and is world-famous." "Like how in the business sector, we have Tata, Birla, Narayana Murthy and Azim Premji, we also have people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. A similar thing can also be said for the film industry. Saying that everyone is useless will be an insult to the true artists in the industry. Jaya Bachchan has raised her voice on this and woken up the film industry," the Shiv Sena said.

Film industry divided over Jaya Bachchan's remarks

Bachchan's speech trended on social media with many within the industry tweeting and retweeting it and praising the actor for speaking up against the negativity surrounding the film industry since Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Director Anubhav Sinha, actors Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Tapsee Pannu also lauded the MP. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Actor-politician Ravi Kishan hit back at the Jaya Bachchan with Kangana asking the MP to be more sensitive to others.

On August 26, Kangana wrote, "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope PMO India under Swatch Bharat Mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood," she had tweeted.

