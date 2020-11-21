Latest News: Shah's Chennai Visit; Khalid's Custody Extended; Russia Accuses US Of Lying

Amit Shah's TN visit studded with inaugurations, meetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to land in Chennai for his two-day visit to the southern state of Tamil Nadu today. Home Minister Shah will inaugurate a series of developmental projects and meeting representatives of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit and senior leaders of ally AIADMK. The senior BJP leader's visit to Chennai comes as political parties in the state have sounded the poll bugle for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections set to be held in May 2021.

SSR Case: ED sends Letter Rogatory to Hungary on Rs 17 Cr transaction

In a major development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Enforcement Directorate is looking into an alleged Rs 17 crore transaction. The investigating agency has sent a Letter Rogatory to the Hungary government seeking help in investigating the details of the alleged suspicious missing payment. The alleged transaction is with regards to the late actor’s remuneration for the 2017 film Raabta.

Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

On Friday, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam by three days. Both were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February this year. The court has put up the matter for further hearing on November 23.

Mamata takes dig at Amit Shah's plan to visit West Bengal

In a dig at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said some visit the state prior to elections and leave making tall promises, but she stays by the side of people throughout the year.

Inaugurating a Chhath puja in the city, Banerjee said her government does not believe in only delivering speeches during polls. Without naming central BJP leaders who visited West Bengal in the recent past, Banerjee said, "There are some people who come to the state only before and during elections. They deliver long speeches and then leave soon afterwards. Unlike them, we stay with the public throughout the year, in every situation."

Pro-Kannada groups call for Karnataka Bandh on December 5

Pro-Kannada groups have called for a state-wide bandh in Karnataka on December 5 to protest against CM Yediyurappa's decision to earmark Rs 50 crores for the Maratha Development Board. On 13th November, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa issued a circular stating that there will be a separate fund of Rs 50 crore allocated for the development of Marathas in the state. The circular mentioned that there is a large number of Marathas living in the state. The fund will be utilised for the financial, social and educational development of Marathas.

Joe Biden appoints Indian-American Mala Adiga as Jill Biden's policy director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday appointed Indian-American Mala Adiga as the policy director of his wife Jill Biden, who will be the first lady. Adiga has served as a senior advisor to Jill and a senior policy advisor on the Biden-Kamala Harris campaign. She has also been the director for Higher Education and Military Families at the Biden Foundation.

Russia accuses US of lying about Missile Defence Technology

Russia has accused the United States of lying about its anti-ballistic missile technology after Washington successfully conducted an SM-3 Block IIA intercept test against an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) target. Russia has said that the United States kept Moscow in the dark about its "anti-ballistic missile strategy". Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dubbed the recent test as "anti-Russian orientation" while calling out her American colleagues for repeatedly lying about the system.

