Latest News: Solatium For Plane Crash Victims, Centre's Advise To States On COVID And More

Here are the top stories this Saturday evening:

Kerala CM declares solatium for plane crash victims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died in the Air India Express crash that took place at the Karipur International Airport on Friday. The announcement was made after the CM visited the crash site at the airport and the injured at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital early on Saturday.

Read full story here

Khattar visits Sushant's family in Faridabad

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Faridabad on Saturday. The politician was seen interacting with the late actor’s father KK Singh and sister Rani at their residence. CM Khattar offered his condolences to the family and urged them to put up a brave front, and assured them that they will receive 'justice' soon.

Read full story here

BSP MLAs seek Plea transfer from HC to SC

With the Rajasthan High Court set to hear BSP's plea challenging its six MLAs' merger with Congress on August 11, the Mayawati-led party's rebel MLAs on Saturday, have moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the plea to the apex court from the Rajasthan HC. The plea seeks disqualification of the MLAs for merging with the Congress in 2019.

Currently, the Rajasthan HC has issued notices to the 6 MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel through a special messenger and via newspapers. While BSP has issued a whip instructing its MLAs to vote against the Gehlot government, the six MLAs have reaffirmed their support to CM Ashok Gehlot.

Read full story here

Focus all efforts on reducing COVID Mortality Rate: Centre

Senior Central health officials met the representatives of States reporting a high caseload of COVID-19 and higher Case Fatality Rate (CFR) than the national average and advised them on efforts to prevent and reduce mortality among Coronavirus cases. India's CFR currently stands at 2.04 percent.

Read full story here

Juventus sack head coach Maurizio Sarri

Juventus have sacked Maurizio Sarri as their head coach after the club crashed out of UEFA Champions League on August 8. Juventus managed to win the second leg 2-1 in Round of 16 but Lyon proceeded for the quarterfinals based on the away-goal rule. Hours after Juventus were eliminated, the club announced that Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team.

Read full story here