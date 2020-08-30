Latest News: Forces Crush Pak Terror; Swamy Exits NEET-JEE Row; SSR's Kin Counter Rhea

SSR's brother-in-law accuses Rhea right back

In a sharp rebuttal to Rhea Chakraborty's claims that Sushant's sisters left him at Waterstone Resort despite his bad health, the late actor's brother-in-law has narrated family's side of the story. Penning a blog post, Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that Sushant got his and his sisters’ tickets booked for Chandigarh since he wanted to go back with them.

Indian Army kills 10 terrorists in 48 hours

In a series of success for security forces deployed in the Kashmir Valley, 10 terrorists were killed in three separate encounters in South and Central Kashmir in the last 48 hours. Four terrorists were killed in Shopian in an overnight operation on August 28 and 29, three terrorists were killed in Pulwama encounter on August 29 and three in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk encounter.

'Ghulam Nabi Azad wanting elections is unfortunate'

Another Congress leader has lashed out at senior party member and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad for remarks in favour of the election of party president. V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday said that Azad is asking for party election because he is not in that (Congress president) position otherwise it would have been different.

In NEET-JEE row, Subramanian Swamy won't take his 'last chance'

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said if Chief Ministers seeking postponement of JEE and NEET exams had "not intervened", he would have tried to meet PM Modi and take "one last chance", adding that he cannot do so now. He said that it is now the Chief Ministers and the Supreme Court's responsibility to take it to its "logical end" Swamy also said that 'Monday is crucial', seeing as the JEE exam is set to begin on that day.

Monday is a crucial day.If CMs had not intervened I would have tried to meet PM and take one last chance. I cannot do so now because for Modi, the CMs intervention has made it a prestige https://t.co/PORxIUcjHl it is now CMs and SC’s responsibility to take it to its logical end. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 29, 2020

Delhi Metro's plan of resuming services

From limiting the number of people in lifts to longer halting time for trains, Delhi Metro has planned various restrictions that would be followed after its services resume on September 7 for the first time amid COVID-19 pandemic. "As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for the public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the DMRC said in a statement on Saturday.

Barack Obama recalls meeting Chadwick Boseman

Former US President Barack Obama is the latest personality to mourn the sudden demise of Chadwick Boseman. Obama took to his official Twitter handle to recall a meeting with the Black Panther star in 2013 at the White House, while the latter's movie on Jackie Robinson had released.

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

US, Japan reiterate South China Sea commitments

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono reiterated their commitment to maintaining a 'rules-based order' in the East and South China Seas on Saturday, August 29. An official statement from the US Department of Defence stated that Esper hosted Kono in Guam where both the leaders acknowledged the strength of the US-Japan alliance and held high-level talks to boost and expand bilateral defence cooperation.

