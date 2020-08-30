'Glad Sushant's Sisters Left Waterstone': SSR's Brother-in-law Accuses Rhea Right Back

In a sharp rebuttal to Rhea Chakraborty's claims that Sushant's sisters left him at Waterstone Resort despite his bad health, the late actor's brother-in-law has narrated family's side of the story. Penning a blog post Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that Sushant got his and his sisters’ tickets booked for Chandigarh since he wanted to go back with them.

However, he claimed that it was due to Rhea's 'blackmailing tactics' that Sushant got his tickets cancelled. He also added that he is glad Sushant's sisters left the resort - 'which is emerging as a drug venue' - claiming that Rhea might have 'drummed up' several other charges against them had they remained. He also claimed that Rhea resorted to the same blackmailing tactics when Sushant went to Chandigarh to his sister's place in January 2020.

"Let’s talk about confinement and control," Vishal Kirti wrote, explaining, "Confinement and control are the strengths of a sociopath. The accused says in the interview that my three sisters-in-law who went to Waterstone Resorts (which is emerging as a drug venue for the accused and her stooges) left on the same day and did not stay over and that seems to be because of familial relationship problems. The real story is that though Sushant got his and his sisters’ tickets booked for Chandigarh (since he wanted to go back with them), he ultimately succumbed to the blackmailing tactics of the conspirators and got his tickets cancelled."

He adds, "And this is how confinement and control look like. Someone wanting to leave but held hostage with some form of control. I am glad that my sisters-in-law didn’t stay there with the accused and her stooges. Who knows what new charges she could have drummed up against my sisters-in-law, given that we know the accused’s capacity to create problems between Sushant and family by making up allegations? Same story in January 2020 when the accused forced Sushant to come back by using her specialty of control, over the phone."

Rhea's drug chat explanation 'such hogwash'

Pointing out that Rhea Chakraborty went on an interview spree as soon as NCB entered the fray to investigate the drug angle in the case, Sushant's brother-in-law said that the family objected the interview due to the tone of the 'friendly media'. He also questioned how Rhea allowed Sushant's to take drugs and arrange it for him as the WhatsApp Chats reveal, if she is claiming that she has not taken drugs in her life.

"The accused’s defense after all her drug chat leaks is that it was Sushant who was doing the weed (and the accused and her stooges were only procuring it for him , the accused didn’t accept it in the interview but she cannot deny the procurement either since she has been caught red-handed with her messages)," he continued. "This is such a hogwash that I cannot help but roll on the ground holding my stomach. Even if we accept for a moment that it was Sushant who was doing it, what kind of partner procures drugs for their loved ones when the accused is claiming that she has never done drugs in her life. It means one of the two things. Either the accused was pushing drugs on Sushant (proving the FIR charges) or it was the accused who was doing the drugs."

Rhea Chakraborty in her interview with several news channels claimed that she met Sushant's sisters at Waterstone resort, and wanted to resolve issues with them. However, she claimed that Sushant's sisters left the resort just a day after even though Sushant wanted them to stay. Rhea also claimed that she is unaware of what happened between Sushant and his sisters, adding that 'some issue' happened between them every time they met.

Sushant's Sister Reminds Her Of Chandigarh Events

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shot back at Rhea Chakraborty’s unquantified claims about his family not standing by the late actor during tough times. Rhea in her interviews portrayed Sushant as an individual with a “mental problem” requiring medical help and claimed the family was absent while the late actor was struggling with 'bipolarity'. She also claimed that Sushant came back from Chandigarh days before he was scheduled to.

Refuting her claims, Shweta shared a snip for her air ticket from San Francisco to Delhi dated January 26, when Sushant was visiting the family in Chandigarh. Shweta said that she left her business and kids behind in the US and rushed to Chandigarh as soon as she learned about Sushant's trip. However, they could not meet as the actor had already left the city because of Rhea's "constant pestering" and some work commitments.

As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/LACoJ0iK25 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

