Sushant's Sister Consigns Rhea To Her Fate; Asks 'how Will You Ever Redeem Your Soul?'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday said that she wished that her 'Bhai' would have never met Rhea Chakraborty "at all" after the Jalebi actor, in pre-summons interviews to several news channels, portrayed Sushant as an individual with a “mental problem” and vilified him and his family on numerous counts, lumping most allegations against herself (Rhea) as baseless.

'How will you ever redeem your soul'

In a series of tweets, Sushant's sister asked Rhea how will "you ever redeem your soul!!", adding, "Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!!"

I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

In another tweet, Shweta told Rhea, "You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!!" She added that God is watching Rhea for what she has done and she "really wants to see what he will do" to her.

You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide by his family, claimed to open up about her relationship with the late actor on Thursday. In the interview, Chakraborty made unspecified claims against Sushant's family, offering nebulous answers to equally vague questions on why she didn't feel the need to inform the family if Sushant was as unwell as she claimed.

Sushant's family says 'ED nailed criminal gang'

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the deceased actor's family took to Twitter to share a note by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. The note shared by the family on Twitter, shows ED naming Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's photographer - Dipesh Sawant, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya. The family alleges that the ED has 'nailed the criminal gang that killed Sushant'. This is the latest in the evidences piling up against Rhea Chakraborty who was allowed to get away by terming them 'baseless' in her chats with one media outlet after another without facing anything resembling specific cross-questioning.

ED’s report nails the criminal gang that killed #SushantSinghRajput. The thugs are deep into drug-paddling, hostage-taking and extortion! #Unitedforjustice pic.twitter.com/XdMcGTWpUb — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 27, 2020

Top sources on Thursday said that the NCB is ready to question 20 suspects including big names from the Bollywood cartel. The names include a former TV show contestant who was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police with drugs back in October 2018 along with another who had been arrested in December 2018 by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police with Cocaine and LSD.

Sources also said that NCB may send summons to Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Shaha and Gaurav Arya on Friday. Gaurav Arya is the key player as his name has surfaced for the first time, sources said. A team of NCB from Mumbai is already camping in Goa, sources added.

Rhea's WhatsApp chats put alleged drug mafia in spotlight

On Wednesday, several WhatsApp chats between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named 'Gaurav Arya' surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life". The 15-page Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'. In the interviews, she claimed to only be the person 'coordinating' this.

