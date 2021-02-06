Latest News: WHO Chief Hails India's COVID-19 Fight; Myanmar Military Blocks Twitter

WHO Chief Hails India's 'simple Public Health Solutions' To Drive Down COVID-19 Cases

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday lauded India's significant progress in driving down the number of COVID-19 cases using simple measures and public health solutions. The WHO chief called on other nations to follow the measures adopted by the country to beat the virus. With the development in vaccine manufacturing and administration, we can expect even better outcomes, he added.

India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ has shown great progress in significantly driving down the number of #COVID19 cases, says @DrTedros.



"This shows us that if we can do these simple public health solutions, we can beat the virus...With vaccines being added, we would even expect more and better outcomes." pic.twitter.com/T1pgVi67tm — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) February 5, 2021

Read full story here

'Find Equitable Solutions': UN Human Rights Calls For 'maximum Restraint' On Farmers' Stir

As the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three contentious farm bills continues, the United Nations Human Rights office on Friday called on Indian authorities and those protesting to exercise maximum restraint stating that it is crucial to find "equitable solutions" with due respect to human rights for all. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in a tweet underscored that the rights to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected on both offline and online platforms.

#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021

Read full story here

Citing State Stability, Myanmar's New Military Blocks Twitter & Instagram After Facebook

In the name of public interest and state stability after blocking Facebook, the Myanmar Army further expanded its internet crackdown and blocked Twitter as well as Instagram days after seizing power in a coup. On February 4, the new military government blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected civilian government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Read full story here

Bear Grylls Discloses His 'promise' To NSG Commandos While Filming Episode With PM Modi

British adventurer Bear Grylls on Friday posted a snapshot from his popular show 'Man vs Wild', in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared as a special guest in 2019. Grylls described the picture as one of his favourites as he wrote the moment reminds him of how the wild is the "ultimate leveller".

Read full story here

‘The Sound Of Music' Star & Oscar Winner Christopher Plummer Passes Away At 91

Christopher Plummel, known for his popular role as Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music, has passed away at 91. The legendary actor breathed his last at his residence in Connecticut, reportedly after suffering a fall. He ‘died peacefully’ with his wife, Elaine Taylor by his side, his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt informed.

Read full story here